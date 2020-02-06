It’s back!

SocialICE, the Rochester Downtown Alliance’s coolest outdoor gathering, returns to Peace Plaza this Thursday-Saturday for several ice-cold evenings of fun. This year (as ever), five downtown watering holes will take their places at ice bars (decorated with ice sculptures) and serve drinks to those dancing to DJ-ed tunes.

The 2020 participants:

Cameo at the Castle Theme: Star Wars

Slip on some snowshoes and explore Quarry Hill Fresh snow had just fallen, so it was time for the Sievers family to go snowshoeing. We trek…

Chester’s Kitchen & Bar Theme: Stranger Things

Dooley’s Pub & Restaurant Theme: Paul Bunyan

Kathy’s Pub Theme: The Simpsons

The Loop Theme: Winter Sports

New to this year, Café Steam will provide non-alcoholic beverages, and Jerk King will sell food. And check out the SocialICE Fam Jam Feb. 8 for all-ages activities between 1 and 4 p.m.