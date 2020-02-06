SocialICE 2019
SocialICE began Thursday in downtown Rochester.

It’s back!

SocialICE, the Rochester Downtown Alliance’s coolest outdoor gathering, returns to Peace Plaza this Thursday-Saturday for several ice-cold evenings of fun. This year (as ever), five downtown watering holes will take their places at ice bars (decorated with ice sculptures) and serve drinks to those dancing to DJ-ed tunes.

Amanda Knutson, with Chester’s, gets a warm beverage for a customer.

The 2020 participants:

Cameo at the Castle Theme: Star Wars

Chester’s Kitchen & Bar Theme: Stranger Things

Dooley’s Pub & Restaurant Theme: Paul Bunyan

Kathy’s Pub Theme: The Simpsons

The Loop Theme: Winter Sports

