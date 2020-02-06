It’s back!
SocialICE, the Rochester Downtown Alliance’s coolest outdoor gathering, returns to Peace Plaza this Thursday-Saturday for several ice-cold evenings of fun. This year (as ever), five downtown watering holes will take their places at ice bars (decorated with ice sculptures) and serve drinks to those dancing to DJ-ed tunes.
The 2020 participants:
Cameo at the Castle Theme: Star Wars
Chester’s Kitchen & Bar Theme: Stranger Things
Dooley’s Pub & Restaurant Theme: Paul Bunyan
Kathy’s Pub Theme: The Simpsons
The Loop Theme: Winter Sports
Will you be attending this year's SocialICE?
New to this year, Café Steam will provide non-alcoholic beverages, and Jerk King will sell food. And check out the SocialICE Fam Jam Feb. 8 for all-ages activities between 1 and 4 p.m.