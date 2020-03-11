Some of the finest performances staged at the Commonweal Theatre in Lanesboro, such as “Metamorphoses” and “I Am My Own Wife,” have been apprentice class capstone productions. “The Fox,” showing March 13 - 29, may join that pantheon.
Playwright Allan Miller adapted D.H. Lawrence’s story set in rural England during WWI. Two women, Nellie and Jillian, are having little success protecting their flock of laying hens against the predations of a fox when a young soldier arrives unexpectedly. Is he a godsend? A predator? Who is the prey? Lawrence’s work often dealt with relationships under high pressure. It follows that “The Fox” delves into social norms, sexuality, gaslighting, gender roles and the residuum of war.
A pillar of Commonweal’s mission is the commitment to train the next generation of actors and theatre technicians. After a year both on stage and behind the scenes, the apprentices choose and perform their own show. Technical apprentice Jodi Rushing had her hand in every show of the 2019 season. Acting apprentices Alicia Ehleringer, Caroline Hawthorne and Matthew Donahue all displayed superb stage sense and delighted audiences in last year’s performances of “Peter and the Starcatcher.”
Alicia Ehleringer will take on the role of Nellie.
“Nellie has been one of the most challenging but also one of the most rewarding characters I’ve ever played,” Ehleringer says. “In many ways, Nellie represents the struggle that we all face, and that is answering the question: What do I need to feel happy?”
Commonweal regular Brandt Roberts has stepped in to direct “The Fox.”
“The Fox is simultaneously poetic and realistic, the characters colorful and complex, while the play bounces from sardonic wit towards terrifying thriller,” he says.
Nonetheless, Roberts will have the cast ready for opening night. And if you are the sort of theater fan that craves art on stage, you owe it to yourself to see “The Fox.”