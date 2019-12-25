507 - Local Music
Local Music.

 Joe Ahlquist

The Med City music scene has had a busy 2019, so now we’re setting the record(s) straight. This year, Rochester-area album and EP releases have included everything from “cowpunk” songs to rap anthems, and experimental electronic jams to new-age folk tunes.

The new music Rochester’s rockers have set free into the world has pushed genre boundaries. For example, one of the releases this year was part of a larger multimedia project. Chris Alcott’s “Soul Crossing” is a collaboration with Gary Bares. The project includes live performances that incorporate storytelling, poetry, photography and music to “detail a soul’s winding journey to wholeness and creative purpose.”

Other releases have been slightly more corporeal. Under the Pavilion’s “When We Started” got the year rolling in the right direction last January. It found its way into the world amid sweaty bodies at a late-night Art Heads show in Canvas & Chardonnay, and its electric guitars and pounding drums reverberated into Rochester’s downtown scene.

+2 2019 507 Musicians' Photo

One of Rochester’s country contributions was recorded and produced far afield. Debby Anthony’s “More to Be Said” album was recorded in the Music City at Nashville’s MOXE creative retreat. Besides featuring Anthony’s low, soulful voice, the album was produced by Gena Johnson whose credits include artists like Jason Isbell and Ben Folds. Anthony’s Rochester release party played to a packed house at the Rochester Civic Theatre.

Other releases came from closer to home. Several notable releases including Josiah Smith’s “Live Sessions EP,” Wyatt Moran’s “Senior,” and Greentop’s “Resolved” were recorded at Zach Zurn’s Carpet Booth Studio. The studio has been flourishing in its new spacious, state-of-the-art home in a renovated church in southeast Rochester this year.

Charlie Burket’s “Chocolate and Roses” was also recorded at Carpet Booth. The album displays his songwriting and vocals, as well as his multi-instrumentalist chops, which include everything from fiddle to bass and even trombone (the coolest instrument ever, according to this brass player). Based on his musical talents and the epic scope of the album’s title track, it’s tough to believe Burket is an 18-year-old heading off to college.

Rochester’s long-time hip-hop heroes had some notable contributions too. Jae Havoc’s ear worm-filled “Every Day Infinite,” and Nock’s long-awaited “Throw in the Towel” were released to the area’s eager rap and hip-hop fans.

Rochester’s newest production room, Alex Ortberg’s Blue Lagoon Recording Room, helped give life to a variety of projects, including two albums from groups he lends his musical talents: Winterstate and Twin Lakes. Ortberg’s production also helped Amanda Jay create her first heart-wrenching EP, “Blue.”

Some of Rochester’s 2019 releases found a wider audience on Minnesota’s airwaves. Two tracks from “Interference” released by Mike Terrill’s Fires of Denmark project were featured on The Current. “Silence” and “Empty Space” both found their way onto Andrea Swensson’s The Local Show.

The diversity and creativity displayed in Rochester’s 2019 records suggests the Med City’s musicality is alive and well. Make a New Year’s resolution to listen to what our local musicians have been creating. Your ears will thank you, and you’ll help Rochester’s music scene grow.

Here they are, in no particular order.

507 - Local Music
Artist: 507Pacino

EP: $OBA the EP

Genre: Hip-hop

Released: November 22, 2019

Online: 507Pacino’s YouTube channel

Artist: Amanda Jay

EP: “Blue”

Genre: Pop/folk

Released: December 6, 2019

Online: music.apple.com/us/album/blue-ep

Artist: Blizzard Boys

EP: “Who the F*** Are The Blizzard Boys”

Genre: Hip-hop

Released: October 17, 2019

Online: Blizzard Boys on Spotify

Artist: The Boot Rex

Album: “Disable Trap”

Genre: Experimental/electronic

Released: April 1, 2019

Online: thebootrex.bandcamp.com

Artist: Charlie Burket

Album: “Chocolate and Roses”

Genre: Alternative

Released: December 18, 2019

Online: charlieburket.net

Artist: Chris Alcott and Gary Bares

Album: “Soul Crossing”

Genre: New-age folk/pop/rock

Released: December 20, 2019

Online: soulcrossing.com

Artist: Colby Kent & The Stompin Ground

Album: “Ancient Dusty Streets”

Genre: Americana

Released: February 2019

Online: colbykent.com

Artist: Debbie Anthony

Album: “More to Be Said”

Genre: Country/Americana

Released: October 4, 2019

Online: debbieanthonymusic.com

Artist: Donyale Johnson

EP: “Lost and Found”

Genre: Gospel/rap

Released: December 3, 2019

Online: soundcloud.com/skoobygslimm

Fall Risk (1).jpg

Fall Risk

Artist: Fall Risk

Album: “Close to Home”

Genre: Punk/ska/metal

Released: August 2019

Online: officialfallrisk.org

Artist: Fires of Denmark

Album: “Interference”

Genre: Dream synth/Lo-fi pop/chillwave

Released: September 28, 2019

Online: firesofdenmark.bandcamp.com

Artist: Greentop

EP: “Resolved”

Genre: Indie rock

Released: December 13, 2019

Online: Greentop on Spotify

Artist: Jae Havoc

EP: “Everyday Infinite”

Genre: Hip-hop

Released: November 8, 2019

Online: store.cdbaby.com/cd/jaehavoc2

Artist: Jailhouse Payback

Album: “The Tanks of Wabasha County”

Genre: Cowpunk/Americana

Released: December 31, 2019

Online: iTunes

Fires of Denmark (1).jpg

Fires of Denmark

Artist: Josiah Smith

EP: “Live Sessions EP”

Genre: Singer-songwriter

Released: October 25, 2019

Online: Josiah Smith on Spotify

Artist: Lucas Hovarth

Album: “Buttercup”

Genre: Punk/pop/rock

Released: December 2019

Online: lucashorvath12.wixsite.com

Artist: MTT (Matthew Kounniyom)

Album: “Looking Down”

Genre: Experimental

Released: December 8, 2019

Online: MTT//matt on Spotify

Artist: Nock

Album: “Throw in the Towel”

Genre: Hip-hop/rap

Released: November 11, 2019

Online: music.apple.com/us/album/throw-in-the-towel-ep

Artist: Octavio

EP: “Tiime”

Genre: Hip-hop/rap

Released: February 1, 2019

Online: music.apple.com/us/album/tiime-ep

Artist: Twin Lakes

Album: “In the Valley”

Genre: Folk-rock

Released: October 11, 2019

Online: store.cdbaby.com/cd/twinlakes2

Winterstate (1).jpg

Winterstate

Artist: Winterstate

Album: “The Ride”

Genre: Alternative rock

Released: May 4, 2019

Online: music.apple.com/us/album/the-ride

Artist: Wyatt Moran

EP: “In Another Life” and “Senior”

Genre: Indie folk and Indie Rock

Released: February 22 and September 13, 2019

Online: wyattmoran.bandcamp.com

Artist: The Underdog Misfit (with Travy X3)

Album: “Moonlight Tragedy”

Genre: Hip-hop

Released: 2019

Online: The Underdog Misfit on Spotify

Artist: Under the Pavilion

Album: “When We Started”

Genre: Garage rock

Released: January 2019

Online: Casey Cox on Spotify

Artist: Absolute Brightness

EP: “Absolute Brightness”

Genre: Post-rock/space rock

Released: May 24, 2019

Online: distrokid.com

