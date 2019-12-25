The Med City music scene has had a busy 2019, so now we’re setting the record(s) straight. This year, Rochester-area album and EP releases have included everything from “cowpunk” songs to rap anthems, and experimental electronic jams to new-age folk tunes.
The new music Rochester’s rockers have set free into the world has pushed genre boundaries. For example, one of the releases this year was part of a larger multimedia project. Chris Alcott’s “Soul Crossing” is a collaboration with Gary Bares. The project includes live performances that incorporate storytelling, poetry, photography and music to “detail a soul’s winding journey to wholeness and creative purpose.”
Other releases have been slightly more corporeal. Under the Pavilion’s “When We Started” got the year rolling in the right direction last January. It found its way into the world amid sweaty bodies at a late-night Art Heads show in Canvas & Chardonnay, and its electric guitars and pounding drums reverberated into Rochester’s downtown scene.
One of Rochester’s country contributions was recorded and produced far afield. Debby Anthony’s “More to Be Said” album was recorded in the Music City at Nashville’s MOXE creative retreat. Besides featuring Anthony’s low, soulful voice, the album was produced by Gena Johnson whose credits include artists like Jason Isbell and Ben Folds. Anthony’s Rochester release party played to a packed house at the Rochester Civic Theatre.
Other releases came from closer to home. Several notable releases including Josiah Smith’s “Live Sessions EP,” Wyatt Moran’s “Senior,” and Greentop’s “Resolved” were recorded at Zach Zurn’s Carpet Booth Studio. The studio has been flourishing in its new spacious, state-of-the-art home in a renovated church in southeast Rochester this year.
Charlie Burket’s “Chocolate and Roses” was also recorded at Carpet Booth. The album displays his songwriting and vocals, as well as his multi-instrumentalist chops, which include everything from fiddle to bass and even trombone (the coolest instrument ever, according to this brass player). Based on his musical talents and the epic scope of the album’s title track, it’s tough to believe Burket is an 18-year-old heading off to college.
Rochester’s long-time hip-hop heroes had some notable contributions too. Jae Havoc’s ear worm-filled “Every Day Infinite,” and Nock’s long-awaited “Throw in the Towel” were released to the area’s eager rap and hip-hop fans.
Rochester’s newest production room, Alex Ortberg’s Blue Lagoon Recording Room, helped give life to a variety of projects, including two albums from groups he lends his musical talents: Winterstate and Twin Lakes. Ortberg’s production also helped Amanda Jay create her first heart-wrenching EP, “Blue.”
Some of Rochester’s 2019 releases found a wider audience on Minnesota’s airwaves. Two tracks from “Interference” released by Mike Terrill’s Fires of Denmark project were featured on The Current. “Silence” and “Empty Space” both found their way onto Andrea Swensson’s The Local Show.
The diversity and creativity displayed in Rochester’s 2019 records suggests the Med City’s musicality is alive and well. Make a New Year’s resolution to listen to what our local musicians have been creating. Your ears will thank you, and you’ll help Rochester’s music scene grow.
Here they are, in no particular order.
Artist: 507Pacino
EP: $OBA the EP
Genre: Hip-hop
Released: November 22, 2019
Online: 507Pacino’s YouTube channel
Artist: Amanda Jay
EP: “Blue”
Genre: Pop/folk
Released: December 6, 2019
Online: music.apple.com/us/album/blue-ep
Artist: Blizzard Boys
EP: “Who the F*** Are The Blizzard Boys”
Genre: Hip-hop
Released: October 17, 2019
Online: Blizzard Boys on Spotify
Artist: The Boot Rex
Album: “Disable Trap”
Genre: Experimental/electronic
Released: April 1, 2019
Online: thebootrex.bandcamp.com
Artist: Charlie Burket
Album: “Chocolate and Roses”
Genre: Alternative
Released: December 18, 2019
Online: charlieburket.net
Artist: Chris Alcott and Gary Bares
Album: “Soul Crossing”
Genre: New-age folk/pop/rock
Released: December 20, 2019
Online: soulcrossing.com
Artist: Colby Kent & The Stompin Ground
Album: “Ancient Dusty Streets”
Genre: Americana
Released: February 2019
Online: colbykent.com
Artist: Debbie Anthony
Album: “More to Be Said”
Genre: Country/Americana
Released: October 4, 2019
Online: debbieanthonymusic.com
Artist: Donyale Johnson
EP: “Lost and Found”
Genre: Gospel/rap
Released: December 3, 2019
Online: soundcloud.com/skoobygslimm
Artist: Fall Risk
Album: “Close to Home”
Genre: Punk/ska/metal
Released: August 2019
Online: officialfallrisk.org
Artist: Fires of Denmark
Album: “Interference”
Genre: Dream synth/Lo-fi pop/chillwave
Released: September 28, 2019
Online: firesofdenmark.bandcamp.com
Artist: Greentop
EP: “Resolved”
Genre: Indie rock
Released: December 13, 2019
Online: Greentop on Spotify
Artist: Jae Havoc
EP: “Everyday Infinite”
Genre: Hip-hop
Released: November 8, 2019
Online: store.cdbaby.com/cd/jaehavoc2
Artist: Jailhouse Payback
Album: “The Tanks of Wabasha County”
Genre: Cowpunk/Americana
Released: December 31, 2019
Online: iTunes
Artist: Josiah Smith
EP: “Live Sessions EP”
Genre: Singer-songwriter
Released: October 25, 2019
Online: Josiah Smith on Spotify
Artist: Lucas Hovarth
Album: “Buttercup”
Genre: Punk/pop/rock
Released: December 2019
Online: lucashorvath12.wixsite.com
Artist: MTT (Matthew Kounniyom)
Album: “Looking Down”
Genre: Experimental
Released: December 8, 2019
Online: MTT//matt on Spotify
Artist: Nock
Album: “Throw in the Towel”
Genre: Hip-hop/rap
Released: November 11, 2019
Online: music.apple.com/us/album/throw-in-the-towel-ep
Artist: Octavio
EP: “Tiime”
Genre: Hip-hop/rap
Released: February 1, 2019
Online: music.apple.com/us/album/tiime-ep
Artist: Twin Lakes
Album: “In the Valley”
Genre: Folk-rock
Released: October 11, 2019
Online: store.cdbaby.com/cd/twinlakes2
Artist: Winterstate
Album: “The Ride”
Genre: Alternative rock
Released: May 4, 2019
Online: music.apple.com/us/album/the-ride
Artist: Wyatt Moran
EP: “In Another Life” and “Senior”
Genre: Indie folk and Indie Rock
Released: February 22 and September 13, 2019
Online: wyattmoran.bandcamp.com
Artist: The Underdog Misfit (with Travy X3)
Album: “Moonlight Tragedy”
Genre: Hip-hop
Released: 2019
Online: The Underdog Misfit on Spotify
Artist: Under the Pavilion
Album: “When We Started”
Genre: Garage rock
Released: January 2019
Online: Casey Cox on Spotify
Artist: Absolute Brightness
EP: “Absolute Brightness”
Genre: Post-rock/space rock
Released: May 24, 2019
Online: distrokid.com