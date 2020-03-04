“Romeo and Juliet,” set in a word of sharp-edged swords and rival families, isn’t the typical setting for a comedy.
But until bodies start to hit the floor, that’s what the Shakespeare classic is, director Alex Galick of the Rochester Civic Theatre’s production said.
“Romeo and Juliet is a tragedy, but it’s hilarious,” he said. “There’s a point in the play … where it shifts into a tragedy, and if this one point didn’t happen, the story would play out like a Shakespeare comedy. People falling in and out of love, being bawdy, that sort of thing.”
The well-known love story is one of Shakespeare’s more atypical plays, Galick thinks (if any work by the bard can be called “typical”) because of that juxtaposition.
There’s comedy, wordplay, and physical humor sprinkled throughout the play -- heavily in the first half -- that keeps popping up in unexpected places, adding force to the dramatic storytelling.
“You still have those comedy portions, but they hit a little differently,” he said. “You come back to some of those things that were funny before, that are now deadly serious in the latter half of the play.”
The all-Rochester-based cast worked with Doug Scholz-Carlson of Winona’s Great River Shakespeare Festival to choreograph the violence. But that doesn’t mean the humor will leave the production as the stakes rise, Galick says.
“These two things are not mutually exclusive,” he said. “Like it life, they’re finely intertwined.”
The Civic’s script is a cutting of the show -- slightly shorter than originally written. “But the story is there, the plot points are there,” Galick said. “We’re doing a stripped-down version, if you will. … but it’s still there, it’s burning brightly as ever.”
In the end, it’s a story about love -- romantic, platonic, filial.
“Those are the relationships we’re focusing on,” Galick said. “Those are our guiding light.”