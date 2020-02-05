Local author Anthony W. Eichenlaub has tested his writing mettle and found he’s suited for dystopian trilogies. He’s completed a trio of post-apocalyptic novels as part of his Metal and Men series. It is set in a future where the American empire has long since fallen and civil war has left behind an Independent Texas. The first installment, “Justice in an Age of Metal and Men,” follows lawman and army veteran J.D. Crow (perhaps a nod to Rochester’s favorite avian residents).

At its heart, Eichenlaub’s tale is a mystery surrounding the murder of a rancher, but as J.D. works to unravel the homicide, he uncovers a much larger conspiracy. J.D.’s a cowboy who flies an antigrav cruiser instead of riding a horse -- in not the Wild West, but the “Feral” West. He struggles to “make life out of dirt” and “justice out of guns.”

“Justice in an Age of Metal and Men” seems to play on the conflict between self-reliance and a society that is increasingly dependent on the technological modification of humans. With punks whose metal-enhanced legs can run faster and deputies whose bionic eyes are packed with data, J.D. likes to keep his methods old-school despite his own unwanted, Texas Army-issued metal arm. While the fictional human upgrades keep the tale’s action feisty, they also serve as a platform that questions the moral implications of our own dependence on technology.

The novel does a superb job at world-building through subtle hints that seem reminiscent of Paolo Bacigalupi’s nuanced style in “The Water Knife.” Beside presenting an interesting reality for the imagination to explore and the central question of technology’s role in culture, Eichenlaub also provides fodder for contemplation that might make us consider the conflicts between rural and urban populations, the value of indigenous peoples, and intergenerational relationships.

“Justice in an Age of Metal and Men” is a story that is in equal parts modern and nostalgic, intricate and straightforward, and intellectually entertaining. There’s nothing you need to meddle with in this age of metal and men, and the best part is, if you like it, there are two more books (“Honor in an Age of Metal and Men” and “Peace in an Age of Metal and Men”) to put on your bedside table for the next night of reading.