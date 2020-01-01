Most critics would agree that plays and films have had a difficult time capturing the magic of F. Scott Fitzgerald's brilliant novel "The Great Gatsby."
But Upstage Theatre of Stewartville is ready to try, anyway.
"It was one of my favorite books and it really seemed appropriate" for the first season of Upstage, said Olivia Cedotal, founder and director.
Fitzgerald's 1925 book about the mysterious Jay Gatsby and his love for Daisy, a woman he can't have, continues to reverberate through the decades. It is a portrait of the American Dream hollowed out by the pursuit of wealth and power.
"Absolutely, it's very relevant," Cedotal said. "People's greed is still ingrained in our society."
At least four film versions and two stage versions of "The Great Gatsby" have been produced, with varying degrees of success. Fitzgerald's beautiful prose, and the depth of emotion he achieves, seems ironically to be more alive on the printed page.
"Each has its own magic," Cedotal said of the various forms of "Gatsby." "The story itself is hard to live up to."
The version being produced by Upstage was adapted by Simon Levy and debuted in 2006 at the Guthrie Theatre.
The challenge of staging "Gatsby" for a small theater is that much of the story takes place in the gilded mansions and on the expansive lawns of Long Island.
"We are leaving a lot to the audience's imagination," Cedotal said. "But we are still having all of the decadence." Projection screens will be used to establish the scenes, she said.
As for the cast, Matthew Chew is Gatsby, with Rachel Willoner as Daisy, Andy Walerak as her husband, Tom; Lindsay Schilling as Daisy's friend, Jordan; Raquel Hellman as Myrtle; Alex Sina as Myrtle's husband, Wilson, and Chris Kuisle as Nick.
"Nick was definitely the hardest character to cast," Cedotal said. "He's the storyteller, he's involved, he's also very layered. He's also very strong."
In the play, as in the book, Nick narrates the story, while also taking part in it. Like the audience, he gradually develops a soft spot for Gatsby, even while being repelled by Gatsby's excesses.
"I don't think people understand him initially," Cedotal said of Gatsby.
It is also Nick who observes the way in which wealth allows people like Tom and Daisy to be careless with the lives of others.
To top off all of this intrigue, the story has strong Minnesota roots. Fitzgerald, of course, was from St. Paul, as is Nick, and we're told in the book that Gatsby dropped out of St. Olaf College.
That Minnesota connection was not a consideration in selecting the play, Cedotal said, "but it is a fantastic coincidence."
"The Great Gatsby" is the third play in Upstage Theatre's inaugural season of live theater in Stewartville.
"I wanted to provide more opportunities for our community to be involved and exposed to theater," Cedotal said. "It's been really well-received. We have had a lot of returning customers."