Happy Leap Day, readers!
It’s no secret that your average weekend in Rochester and SE MN is pretty packed with live music and entertainment options -- but this weekend is particularly busy (as evidenced by the fact that several of our other articles from this week also concern Leap Day events)!
That’s because the leap day encouraged a number of folks to organize parties, shows, and art events. We hope you’ll join several of them (for example, the Oxbow Deer and Elk feeding, then a brewery party, then live music!). So without further ado, here are several truly excellent ways to spend your Saturday.
Get out there and make the most of it -- after all, these days only come around every four years!
Parties
Bundle Up, Thistle Be Outdoors -- wear a vintage snowmobile suit and pose for a picture (outside) with old-timey sleds. Also, three barrel-aged beers will be available inside.
When: Noon-11 p.m.
Where: Little Thistle Brewing, 2031 14th St. NW, Rochester
Cost: Free
Spring Connection Day -- Fun, games, and a Chili Cook-Off, so perfect your recipe and bring it.
When: 4-8 p.m.
Where: Living Hope Church, 1835 19th Ave. NW, Rochester
Cost: Free, bring food to share.
When I Grow Up Leap Day Party -- come dressed as what you want(ed) to be when you grow up, because life’s too short to give up on that dream. Free crowler of beer or soda to the best-dressed individual.
When: 4-11 p.m.
Where: Life’s Too Short (LTS) Brewing Company, 2001 32nd Ave. NW, Rochester
Cost: Free
Beverage Tasting, Raffle Drawing and Auction Fundraiser -- wear flannel, taste wine and beer, and bid on auction items to benefit the Century 2020 senior party.
When: 6-9 p.m.
Where: 125 LIVE, 125 Elton Hills Dr. NW, Rochester
Cost: $25, tickettailor.com
Let’s Leap -- Winona’s downtown dance parties kick off this weekend with a DJ booth, special lighting, and a fully stocked bar.
When: 7-10 p.m.
Where: Former Masonic Theatre, 251 Main Street, Winona
Cost: Free
Art
Make-N-Take: Paper Scrapbook Pages and Cards -- Drop in to visit with Brittany Strelow to make scrapbook pages and greeting cards.
When: 1:30-4 p.m.
Where: Rochester Public Library, 101 2nd St. SE, Rochester
Cost: Free while supplies last
Champagne Supernova -- painting class.
When: 1:30-4 p.m.
Where: Canvas & Chardonnay, 317 S Broadway, Rochester
Cost: $35, canvasandchardonnay.com
Take A Leap -- The Maria W. Faust Sonnet Contest features music, an exploration of the sonnet as a poetic form, sonnet readings by Doug Scholz-Carlson of the Great River Shakespeare Festival and Ken McCullough, Winona’s former Poet Laureate, a workshop to get you to write a sonnet on the spot, and even a group Sonnet Mad Lib!
When: 5-7 p.m.
Where: Blue Heron Coffeehouse, 162 W Second Street, Winona
Cost: Free
Black History Poetry Slam -- this slam and open mic is open to everyone, including musicians and storytellers. Sponsored by the UMR Diversity Committee, the UMR African Culture Club and Cafe Steam.
When: 7-9 p.m.
Where: Cafe Steam, 315 S Broadway, Rochester
Cost: Free
Live Music
RavensFire Band -- Irish, folk, Scottish, Americana, and original music, performed on the Mandolin, Guitar, and Bodhran, with vocals!
When: 7-9 p.m.
Where: Taco JED, 808 Broadway Ave. S, Rochester
Cost: Free
Live Music: D'Sievers -- “beery” good jazz at Kinney Creek.
When: 7-10 p.m.
Where: Kinney Creek Brewery, 1016 7th St. NW, Rochester
Cost: Free
Fernando Ufret -- live music!
When: 7-10 p.m.
Where: Canadian Honker, 1203 2nd St. SW, Rochester
Cost: Free
Really Livin' Living Room Presents Ilika Ward -- cocktails and two sets of music by the Ilika Ward Duo (Jake Ilika from Minneapolis and Joel Ward from Rochester) who met and started performing together in Winona nearly 20 years ago.
When: 7-10 p.m.
Where: 851 W Lake Blvd., Winona
Cost: $15, eventbrite.com
“Hidden Treasures from the 19th Century” -- Rochester Chamber Music Society concert of pieces by not-so-known composers.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Christ United Methodist Church, 400 5th Ave. SW, Rochester
Cost: Free, but donations welcome.
The Federales -- Country music from a Twin Cities band.
When: 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Olde Pine Theatre, 113 2nd St. SW, Pine Island
Cost: $10 in advance, $12 at the door, oldepinetheatre.com
Aby Wolf: Champagne Confetti -- New electro-acoustic works composed by Aby Wolf, in collaboration with Eric Mayson and Grant Cutler.
When: 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Sheldon Theatre of Performing Arts, 443 W 3rd St., Red Wing
Cost: $20, sheldontheatre.org
The Lonely Knees -- Three-piece Americana band playing “non-Americana” music.
When: 7:30-11:30 p.m.
Where: The American Legion Post #92, 915 21st Ave. SE, Rochester
Cost: Free
Rustic Moon -- Neil Young tunes, rock, blues, ’70s, and country music.
When: 8-11 p.m.
Where: High Court Pub, 109 Parkway Ave. N, Lanesboro
Cost: Free
Lost Faculties -- classic rock with a touch of country and swing.
When: 8 p.m.-midnight
Where: Charlie's Eatery & Pub, 1654 Hwy 52 N, Rochester
Cost: Free
N2N -- dance music.
When: 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m.
Where: North Star Bar, 503 North Broadway, Rochester
Cost: Free
Misc.
Kids’ Book Sale -- children’s books for a dollar each, just outside the Friends’ book store.
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Library bookstore hours
Where: Rochester Public Library, 101 2nd St. SE, Rochester
Cost: Bring cash for reading material!
Yoga + Baby Goats -- yoga, followed by visiting adorable baby goats. All levels of experience welcome, bring a yoga mat or towel and wear clothes you aren’t afraid to get dirty.
When: 10-11:30 a.m.
Where: Simple Soaps For Simple Folks, 6251 County Rd. 105 NW, Byron
Cost: $30, eventbrite.com
Casual Game Day -- pick a board game, any board game, and test it out! Bring friends and family along.
When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Where: Gamez & More, 1623 Broadway Ave. N, Rochester
Cost: Free
The Collective #7 -- Multi-game, muti-genre esports event featuring Smash Ultimate, Smash Melee, Mario Kart 8, Street Fighter V, and Tekken 7.
When: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Where: Nerdin Out, 1802 2nd St. SW, Rochester
Cost: $15+, smash.gg/tournament/the-collective-7/details
Feed the Deer and Elk -- Follow staff to a behind-the-scenes location as they feed the deer and elk. Plus fun nature facts!
When: 1-1:30 p.m.
Where: Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo, 5731 County Rd. 105 NW, Byron
Cost: Free
Seed Library 2020 Grand Opening -- Turn over a new leaf (heh) at the opening of the 2020 seed library.
When: 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Where: Rochester Public Library, 101 2nd St. SE, Rochester
Cost: Free
2020 Physics Demo Show -- Physics in action with demonstrations and experiments. All proceeds benefit the RCTC Physics and Engineering Club. The show is appropriate for all ages, but there will be some loud noises.
When: 2-7 p.m.
Where: Rochester Community and Technical College, 851 30th Ave. SE
Cost: Kids (18 and under) $5; Adults $10. $1 off with donated non-perishable food donation. RCTC students get in free with student ID.
Knotty Woodpecker Studio Warming Party -- welcome a hand-tool woodworker to the Castle’s space, tour the building, have some snacks.
When: 4-7 p.m.
Where: Threshold Arts, 121 Broadway Ave. N, Rochester
Cost: Free
Dinner on the Bluff: “Climate Change and the Fish on Your Plate” -- salmon dinner and discussion of changing oceans through the lens of the fish we consume and how a focus on small-boat, community based fishing can change the way we view and harvest from the ocean.
When: 5-7:30 p.m.
Where: Eagle Bluff Environmental Learning Center, 28097 Goodview Dr., Lanesboro
Cost: $30, eaglebluffmn.org