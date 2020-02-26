A calendar on February 29 on a leap year, leap day

Leap Day (Saturday, Feb. 29)

 Getty Images

Happy Leap Day, readers!

It’s no secret that your average weekend in Rochester and SE MN is pretty packed with live music and entertainment options -- but this weekend is particularly busy (as evidenced by the fact that several of our other articles from this week also concern Leap Day events)!

That’s because the leap day encouraged a number of folks to organize parties, shows, and art events. We hope you’ll join several of them (for example, the Oxbow Deer and Elk feeding, then a brewery party, then live music!). So without further ado, here are several truly excellent ways to spend your Saturday.

Get out there and make the most of it -- after all, these days only come around every four years!

Rochester Magazine Brewery Tour
Buy Now

Life's Too Short (LTS) Brewing Company, July 24, 2019, in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

Parties

Bundle Up, Thistle Be Outdoors -- wear a vintage snowmobile suit and pose for a picture (outside) with old-timey sleds. Also, three barrel-aged beers will be available inside.

When: Noon-11 p.m.

Where: Little Thistle Brewing, 2031 14th St. NW, Rochester

Cost: Free

Spring Connection Day -- Fun, games, and a Chili Cook-Off, so perfect your recipe and bring it.

When: 4-8 p.m.

Where: Living Hope Church, 1835 19th Ave. NW, Rochester

Cost: Free, bring food to share.

When I Grow Up Leap Day Party -- come dressed as what you want(ed) to be when you grow up, because life’s too short to give up on that dream. Free crowler of beer or soda to the best-dressed individual.

When: 4-11 p.m.

Where: Life’s Too Short (LTS) Brewing Company, 2001 32nd Ave. NW, Rochester

Cost: Free

Beverage Tasting, Raffle Drawing and Auction Fundraiser -- wear flannel, taste wine and beer, and bid on auction items to benefit the Century 2020 senior party.

When: 6-9 p.m.

Where: 125 LIVE, 125 Elton Hills Dr. NW, Rochester

Cost: $25, tickettailor.com

Let’s Leap -- Winona’s downtown dance parties kick off this weekend with a DJ booth, special lighting, and a fully stocked bar.

When: 7-10 p.m.

Where: Former Masonic Theatre, 251 Main Street, Winona

Cost: Free

08-09 canvas and chardonnay sj.jpg
Buy Now

Every night of the week there is a painting class at Canvas and Chardonnay in downtown Rochester, Minn. This class was during Art Blitz Saturday evening August 9, 2014 in Rochester, Minn.

Art

Make-N-Take: Paper Scrapbook Pages and Cards -- Drop in to visit with Brittany Strelow to make scrapbook pages and greeting cards.

When: 1:30-4 p.m.

Where: Rochester Public Library, 101 2nd St. SE, Rochester

Cost: Free while supplies last

Champagne Supernova -- painting class.

When: 1:30-4 p.m.

Where: Canvas & Chardonnay, 317 S Broadway, Rochester

Cost: $35, canvasandchardonnay.com

Take A Leap -- The Maria W. Faust Sonnet Contest features music, an exploration of the sonnet as a poetic form, sonnet readings by Doug Scholz-Carlson of the Great River Shakespeare Festival and Ken McCullough, Winona’s former Poet Laureate, a workshop to get you to write a sonnet on the spot, and even a group Sonnet Mad Lib!

When: 5-7 p.m.

Where: Blue Heron Coffeehouse, 162 W Second Street, Winona

Cost: Free

Black History Poetry Slam -- this slam and open mic is open to everyone, including musicians and storytellers. Sponsored by the UMR Diversity Committee, the UMR African Culture Club and Cafe Steam.

When: 7-9 p.m.

Where: Cafe Steam, 315 S Broadway, Rochester

Cost: Free

2. The bright stuff
Buy Now

Live Music

RavensFire Band -- Irish, folk, Scottish, Americana, and original music, performed on the Mandolin, Guitar, and Bodhran, with vocals!

When: 7-9 p.m.

Where: Taco JED, 808 Broadway Ave. S, Rochester

Cost: Free

Live Music: D'Sievers -- “beery” good jazz at Kinney Creek.

When: 7-10 p.m.

Where: Kinney Creek Brewery, 1016 7th St. NW, Rochester

Cost: Free

Fernando Ufret -- live music!

When: 7-10 p.m.

Where: Canadian Honker, 1203 2nd St. SW, Rochester

Cost: Free

Really Livin' Living Room Presents Ilika Ward -- cocktails and two sets of music by the Ilika Ward Duo (Jake Ilika from Minneapolis and Joel Ward from Rochester) who met and started performing together in Winona nearly 20 years ago.

When: 7-10 p.m.

Where: 851 W Lake Blvd., Winona

Cost: $15, eventbrite.com

“Hidden Treasures from the 19th Century” -- Rochester Chamber Music Society concert of pieces by not-so-known composers.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Christ United Methodist Church, 400 5th Ave. SW, Rochester

Cost: Free, but donations welcome.

The Federales -- Country music from a Twin Cities band.

When: 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Olde Pine Theatre, 113 2nd St. SW, Pine Island

Cost: $10 in advance, $12 at the door, oldepinetheatre.com

Aby Wolf: Champagne Confetti -- New electro-acoustic works composed by Aby Wolf, in collaboration with Eric Mayson and Grant Cutler.

When: 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Sheldon Theatre of Performing Arts, 443 W 3rd St., Red Wing

Cost: $20, sheldontheatre.org

The Lonely Knees -- Three-piece Americana band playing “non-Americana” music.

When: 7:30-11:30 p.m.

Where: The American Legion Post #92, 915 21st Ave. SE, Rochester

Cost: Free

Rustic Moon -- Neil Young tunes, rock, blues, ’70s, and country music.

When: 8-11 p.m.

Where: High Court Pub, 109 Parkway Ave. N, Lanesboro

Cost: Free

Lost Faculties -- classic rock with a touch of country and swing.

When: 8 p.m.-midnight

Where: Charlie's Eatery & Pub, 1654 Hwy 52 N, Rochester

Cost: Free

N2N -- dance music.

When: 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m.

Where: North Star Bar, 503 North Broadway, Rochester

Cost: Free

Oxbow Park & Zollman Zoo
Buy Now

Zollman Zoo houses more than 30 wild animals native to Minnesota, including wolves.

Misc.

Kids’ Book Sale -- children’s books for a dollar each, just outside the Friends’ book store.

When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Library bookstore hours

Where: Rochester Public Library, 101 2nd St. SE, Rochester

Cost: Bring cash for reading material!

Yoga + Baby Goats -- yoga, followed by visiting adorable baby goats. All levels of experience welcome, bring a yoga mat or towel and wear clothes you aren’t afraid to get dirty.

When: 10-11:30 a.m.

Where: Simple Soaps For Simple Folks, 6251 County Rd. 105 NW, Byron

Cost: $30, eventbrite.com

Casual Game Day -- pick a board game, any board game, and test it out! Bring friends and family along.

When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Where: Gamez & More, 1623 Broadway Ave. N, Rochester

Cost: Free

The Collective #7 -- Multi-game, muti-genre esports event featuring Smash Ultimate, Smash Melee, Mario Kart 8, Street Fighter V, and Tekken 7.

When: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Where: Nerdin Out, 1802 2nd St. SW, Rochester

Cost: $15+, smash.gg/tournament/the-collective-7/details

Feed the Deer and Elk -- Follow staff to a behind-the-scenes location as they feed the deer and elk. Plus fun nature facts!

When: 1-1:30 p.m.

Where: Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo, 5731 County Rd. 105 NW, Byron

Cost: Free

Seed Library 2020 Grand Opening -- Turn over a new leaf (heh) at the opening of the 2020 seed library.

When: 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Where: Rochester Public Library, 101 2nd St. SE, Rochester

Cost: Free

2020 Physics Demo Show -- Physics in action with demonstrations and experiments. All proceeds benefit the RCTC Physics and Engineering Club. The show is appropriate for all ages, but there will be some loud noises.

When: 2-7 p.m.

Where: Rochester Community and Technical College, 851 30th Ave. SE

Cost: Kids (18 and under) $5; Adults $10. $1 off with donated non-perishable food donation. RCTC students get in free with student ID.

Knotty Woodpecker Studio Warming Party -- welcome a hand-tool woodworker to the Castle’s space, tour the building, have some snacks.

When: 4-7 p.m.

Where: Threshold Arts, 121 Broadway Ave. N, Rochester

Cost: Free

Dinner on the Bluff: “Climate Change and the Fish on Your Plate” -- salmon dinner and discussion of changing oceans through the lens of the fish we consume and how a focus on small-boat, community based fishing can change the way we view and harvest from the ocean.

When: 5-7:30 p.m.

Where: Eagle Bluff Environmental Learning Center, 28097 Goodview Dr., Lanesboro

Cost: $30, eaglebluffmn.org

What's your reaction?

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Anne writes for Rochester Magazine and the Post Bulletin, and edits 507 Magazine. She hails from Lafayette, Indiana and enjoys reading, tea-drinking, and her cat, Newt Scameownder.