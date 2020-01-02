Most Med City residencies involve MDs, but Thesis Beer Project wants to give musicians a shot. Starting this month, Thesis hosts musical acts for month-long residencies, with performances each Wednesday night. This month, the local duo of Jeremy Jewell and Tracy Sonnier, known as Calling Dinosaurs, will be featured. February will see the ladies of My Grandma’s Cardigan take over the stage.
“The ultimate goal is to help give as much visibility to local artists as possible,” says brewer Adam Fredericksen. “We have so many talented folks in this town that deserve to be heard. If we can help that in any way, we are going to do our best to try.”
Fredericksen says the Wednesday nights will feature different openers playing a short set at six p.m., then the resident act will take the stage from 7-9 p.m. “That’s usually the busiest time in our taproom, and will hopefully get as many eyes and ears on the stage as possible instead of starting things later at night,” he says.
The idea for a musician’s residency is something that Fredericksen’s been contemplating since he first saw Calling Dinosaurs at a tiny show in Collider. Earlier this year, Hair of the Dog, a larger project that Jewell and Sonnier are part of, was the first show on the Thesis stage. “Having them kick off our residency program just makes sense,” says Fredericksen. “I suppose it helps that they rock and are fantastic humans as well.”
Fredericksen hopes the residency program will put the spotlight on local original music, but it will also feature Thesis Beer Project’s brews as well. Each month, Thesis will concoct a new beer that will be paired with the resident performer. It will be on tap throughout the month, and the brewery will be offering specials on it each Wednesday night during the music.
Jewell says he’s looking forward to Calling Dinosaurs’ regular January stint at Thesis. “It’s a great reason and opportunity to be able to spend more time at a wonderful brewery in town drinking their beer and playing music with friends,” he says. He thinks that every opportunity a musician has to play in public makes them a better performer.
During their residency, Jewell hopes that Calling Dinosaurs will be able to present some creative performances. “We should be having some guest musicians,” he says. “Having a residency for an entire month gives just about everyone an opportunity to stop in and check it out,” he adds.
As far as the beer that Thesis Beer Project is crafting for Calling Dinosours, Jewell has some high expectations. “I’ve been told that drinking it will turn a person into a superhero. Or maybe it was that it’ll make you invincible,” he jokes. “All good beers should do that.” Considering the beer that his band will inspire, the only thing that Jewell is sure about is that he and Calling Dinosaurs are “excited to drink as much of it” as they can.
Thesis Beer Project is looking for the next act to perform as part of their residency program. Fredericksen is encouraging interested local musicians to email Thesis at music@thesis.beer, or fill out the music form on their website.