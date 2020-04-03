Burnt through your To-Be-Watched list? We have some top-tier suggestions -- mostly bingeable TV series and fun movies. Feel free to send in more of what you're loving -- email recs to ahalliwell@rochestermagazine.com.
Netflix
I Am Not Okay with This -- Sydney is normal teenage girl navigating high school, while dealing with family drama, her sexuality, and mysterious telekinetic superpowers. The show, released in late February, has received overwhelmingly positive reviews.
Recommended by Jameer Moore, Post-Bulletin advertising department
Cheer -- A startlingly popular, early 2020 docuseries following the nationally ranked 40-member Navarro College Bulldogs Cheer Team from Corsicana, Texas, as they prepare to compete in the National Cheerleading Championship held annually in Daytona, Florida.
Recommended by Mandy Bredeson Reckward
Spenser Confidential -- In this action-buddy-cop movie, ex-officer Spenser (Mark Wahlberg) teams up with his no-nonsense roommate, Hawk (Winston Duke), to take down criminals.
Recommended by Jameer Moore, Post-Bulletin advertising department
Schitt’s Creek -- A Canadian sitcom following the trials and tribulations of the formerly wealthy Rose family who are forced to relocate to Schitt's Creek, a small town they once purchased as a joke. The series was conceived by star Dan Levy, who wondered how the wealthy families frequently depicted on American reality television would react if they were stripped of all their money. Also on Hulu.
Recommended by Mandy Bredeson Reckward
Altered Carbon -- An adaptation of the 2002 sci-fi novel by Richard K. Morgan. In a world where consciousness can be transferred to different bodies, Takeshi Kovacs, a former soldier turned investigator, must solve a murder.
Recommended by Jameer Moore, Post-Bulletin advertising department
Hulu
Devs -- Alex Garland (Ex Machina, Annhilation, 28 Days Later, Never Let Me Go) writes, directs, and produces this limited series about a young software engineer, Lily Chan, who investigates the secret development division of a cutting-edge tech company based in Silicon Valley, which she believes is behind the murder of her boyfriend.
Recommended by Michael Wagner
I blitzed through the available episodes of "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist," streaming on NBC or Hulu. From their website: "After an unusual event, whip-smart computer coder Zoey Clarke magically begins to hear people's innermost wants and desires through popular songs.' The premise is ridiculous, I'll admit, but I'm a sucker for anything with song and dance numbers. And, Jane Levy and her elastic face are just too cute.
Brian Sander, Post-Bulletin news editor
Justified -- Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant), a tough deputy U.S. Marshal, enforces his own brand of justice in his hometown of Harlan, Kentucky. Come for the Stetsons, stay for the deep characterization and pathos.
Recommended by Michael Wagner
Recently watched Legion, streaming on Hulu. It's three seasons, about 30 episodes and it will definitely take you two weeks to watch, rewatch, think about it, read about it and decide you still have no idea what just happened.
Emily Cutts, Post-Bulletin courts/crime reporter
Letterkenny -- A comedy about the antics of the residents of Letterkenny, a small rural community in Canada. Many of the town's inhabitants fall into one of several groups -- hicks, out-of-towners, drug addicts, or the local First Nation.
Recommended by Michael Wagner
Game of Thrones -- Forget the last season happened and start over from the beginning. It really was something.
Recommended by Mandy Bredeson Reckward
"28 Days Later." Too soon?
Jeff Pieters, Post-Bulletin editor-in-chief
Amazon Prime
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel -- Amy Sherman-Palladino (Gilmore Girls) created this show about Miriam "Midge" Maisel, a housewife in late 1950s and early 1960s New York City who discovers she has a knack for stand-up comedy and pursues a career in it.
Recommended by Mandy Bredeson Reckward
Hunters on Amazon Prime -- created and produced by Jordan Peele. It is sooo good.
Jake Roberts, Post-Bulletin advertising department
Downton Abbey -- This historical drama follows the lives of the Crawley family and their servants in the family's Edwardian country house, beginning with the 1912 sinking of the Titanic, which leaves Downton Abbey's future in jeopardy.
Recommended by Mandy Bredeson Reckward
HBO Go
The Outsider -- Based on the Stephen King novel of the same name. An investigation into the gruesome murder of a young boy seems straightforward at first, but conflicting evidence -- and a supernatural force -- lead the investigators to question everything they believe in.
Watchmen -- Based on the graphic novel by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons,"Watchmen" takes place in Tulsa, Oklahoma, 34 years after the original story. After a white supremacist attack on the local police department, which leaves only two surviving cops on the beat, laws are passed that allow the cops to hide their identities behind masks.
Recommended by Jeff Kiger, Post-Bulletin business reporter
Other
If you get BBC America--and we do, on SlingTV, your new must-watch should be Premier League Darts. Yes, darts. Now in Week 5 of the 17-week playoffs, the PLD offers 10,000-plus of the rowdiest (and most colorful) spectators in weekly venues across Europe. It's got drama. It's got cheerleaders. It's got zoom-in close-ups of a dartboard. It's worth it for the player announcements and walk-up music alone. Oh, and there's dart-playing.
Steve Lange, Rochester Magazine editor
Homeland -- This series stars Claire Danes as Carrie Mathison, a Central Intelligence Agency officer with bipolar disorder, and Damian Lewis as Nicholas Brody, a U.S. Marine Corps Scout Sniper. Mathison believes that Brody, who was held captive by al-Qaeda as a prisoner of war, was "turned" by the enemy and poses a threat to the United States.
Recommended by Geoff Hohmeister
Any reality TV from the BBC. It’s my “comfort food.” I’m currently watching the second season of “Britain’s Best Home Cook.” I love it.
Meredith Williams, Post-Bulletin Life editor
Billions -- Power politics and drama in the world of New York high finance.
Recommended by Geoff Hohmeister
Flirty Dancing is a show that is available in its entirety. It's like cotton candy for your brain. It feels a little mean because someone gets stood up at the end, so don't think too hard about it.
Emily Cutts, Post-Bulletin courts/crime reporter
Shameless -- Frank Gallagher, a single father of six who spends much of his free time drinking at bars, spends the 10 seasons of this show not-parenting his kids, who manage to raise themselves.
Recommended by Geoff Hohmeister