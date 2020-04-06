WINONA -- The Minnesota Beethoven Festival announced Monday that after careful consideration, the 2020 season has been canceled due to concerns about coronavirus.
One day later, the Great River Shakespeare Festival announced the same. The 17th celebration of the bard will be postponed until 2021.
“We want to make it very clear that this is not a cancellation. We will mount the season planned for this summer in 2021. Our directors, designers, and technicians have been hard at work and planning since the fall, and we don’t intend to let that work go to waste,” said GRSF Managing Director Aaron Young in a press release Tuesday. “This coming summer was on its way to being one of our strongest seasons yet; and while we are disappointed we won’t get to perform it in the timing we anticipated, we look forward to coming back next year - and coming back stronger.”
The GRSF plans to hold its usual education programs, as well as distance learning options. There may be plays produced in the fall or winter. Tickets that have already been purchased for the 2020 season will be transferred to the same day in the 2021 season. Patrons with questions can call 507-474-7900 or email boxoffice@grsf.org.
Planning for the 2021 Beethoven Festival is already complete and the artist roster will be announced in the fall. The annual fest was scheduled for June 28-July 19, 2020. For updates, see www.mnbeethovenfestival.org.