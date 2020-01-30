Earlier this year, the announcement went out that the organizers of Rochester’s Winterfest -- a month of interconnected, winter-themed annual activities -- were stepping down, with no replacement in sight. Since then, Rochester’s official Winterfest promotions, including the website and calendar of events, have fallen by the wayside.
Winterfest began in the early 2000s, when then-mayor Ardell Brede realized that the number of nonprofit fundraisers that took place in these months could benefit from “lumping” -- placing them all under the same name.
But fear not! Most of the fundraisers and activities under the Winterfest umbrella existed in Rochester for years before anyone thought to group them all under the same banner. And they’re still going today.
We checked around for some of our favorites -- here are a few ways to get involved this week and next!
Sleigh Rides -- Give a little to Special Olympics, then ride the sleighs as many times as you want! In between jaunts, enjoy the bonfire, and free cookies and hot chocolate. Not much snow on the ground? In that case, the rides will happen using horse-drawn wagons.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1
Where: Olmsted History Center, 1195 W Circle Dr., Rochester
Cost: Free-will donation
Elder Network Winter Murder Mystery Fundraiser — The Plummer House and Absolute Theatre present a comedic murder mystery. Munch on desserts and wine while you try to figure out what happened to a soap opera star who’s gone missing. 21+ only.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1
Where: 1091 Plummer Ln. Southwest, Rochester
Cost: $45, tickets must be purchased in advance on Eventbrite.com or by calling 507-285-5272.
Wit, Wisdom & Wine — the Rochester Public Library’s annual fundraiser is a classic for a reason. It combines eight educational sessions (you choose what to learn about) with a jewelry raffle and silent auction, hors d'oeuvres, and of course - glasses of vino.
When: 6:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1
Where: Rochester Public Library, 101 2nd St. SE
Cost: $95, rplmn.org
Friends Winterfest Book Sale — pick up used books (and CDs, and movies) at the library’s annual winter sale.
When: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday-Saturday, Feb. 7-8; 1:30-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9
Where: Rochester Public Library, 101 2nd St. SE
Cost: Free
Polar Plunge — it’s Rochester’s 19th year raising money for Special Olympics Minnesota with a freezing dip. The plunge has raised $2,706,000 in its 18-year history and in 2019, 807 Plungers raised $234,520 — help this year’s crew make their $245K goal by signing up!
When: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. Check in between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Where: Foster Arend Park, East River Road Northeast, Rochester
Cost: Go to plungemn.org/events/rochester for cost information and to register.
Chili Challenge -- Submit your entry (or just try loads and loads of chili) at this annual fundraiser.
When: Sunday, Feb. 9
Where: Grace Lutheran Church, 800 East Silver Lake Dr., Rochester
Cost: See gracebythelake.org for details.
It’s Snow Crazy — wrap up warmly, because you’re in for snow games including ice bowling, snow snakes, and snowball toss. Then the group hikes to the new Prairie House to make “snow candy.”
When: 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9
Where: Quarry Hill Nature Center, 701 Silver Creek Rd. NE, Rochester
Cost: $5 per person, advance registration required. Call 507-328-3950 to sign up.
Valentine’s Candlelight Ski and Snowshoe — you don’t need a date for this candlelit outdoor excursion, but it sure doesn’t hurt. Then head inside for desserts and champagne. 21+ only, all equipment provided by Quarry Hill.
When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 14
Where: Quarry Hill Nature Center, 701 Silver Creek Rd. NE, Rochester
Cost: $20 per person, $15 for nature center members