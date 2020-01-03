Bridal Chic

Getting married in 2020? Here’s the latest in bridal fashion from The Wedding Guys.
Two eagerly awaited months in the bridal industry are April and October. Designers, press, bloggers, influencers and salon owners—aka the powers of the bridal fashion industry—converge on New York City to preview the new spring and fall bridal collections and critique the runways during New York Bridal Fashion Week.
In the world of fashion, “bridal” has historically had its own signature looks. There has never been crossover between traditional bridal style and current fashions … until recently. Designers seemed to have this crossover in mind for their spring and fall 2020 collections.
Yes, there are still ball gowns, A-lines, mermaid and fit-and-flare silhouettes. Add in a cathedral veil and custom embellishments and, voila, you have all the makings for a moment worthy of saying “Yes to the Dress” with complete confidence.
But the 2020 collections are a far cry from the strapless satin ball gowns introduced in the late 1980s—even though we do see fashion influence stemming from that decade.
For those who remember, strapless silhouettes were radical and often considered too risqué for brides at the time. Today we don’t blink an eye at plunging necklines and backs, illusion fabrics with unlined bodices and skirts, and sophisticated and sexy thigh-high-slits.
Modern traditional styles are evident for 2020. Retro-revisited inspiration continues to evolve into voluminous ball gowns, silhouettes with sleeves, hints of color, 3-D flowers, dramatic bows, and jumpers.
Silhouettes with sleeves
Sleeves are now available in many varieties. A bishop sleeve modernized by the “garter” technique can be removed after the ceremony, creating a strapless silhouette. Dramatic long sleeves with a flowing effect can also be detached for a dramatic and elegant style. Embellishments like feathers can enhance an illusion fabric jacket, creating a “wow” moment.
Say “puffy sleeves” when it comes to bridal and one automatically thinks back to the gown Princess Diana wore to her 1981 wedding—though perhaps some would say the gown wore her. For a more urban chic vision, consider a removable jacket or long cape that allows you to deliver the drama.
3-D flowers
Puffy sleeves are just the beginning when it comes to showcasing romance. The use of 3-D flowers continues this season, allowing for a romantic and sweet style. The interesting thing about these flowers is how designers intertwine 3-D flowers with a gown’s silhouette.
Floral lace is often called on—as if the lace is the canvas and the flower is evolving from the painting. Some of the silhouettes are almost completely designed as a bed of flowers or used as a simple enhancement of a coat’s bust line. If you really want 3-D flowers to express your vision, use floral upper arm garter accessories to create an innocent fairy-tale persona.
Bows
Bows are not just for the “girly” bride. Today’s designers are also relying on bows to enhance some of the most sophisticated and elegant gowns. Yes, back-of-the-waist bows are the main point of placement for designers. The difference today is the variety of bows used.
Beautifully draped shoulder bows and even bust line cover-ups allow for a bold traditional-style bow in the back—a perfect look for ceremony images. The “untied” bow is a favorite, giving an artistic presentation and a bit of an Asian flare as it cascades with graceful eloquence in a long removable train.
No matter what bow is chosen, the fabrics can make all the difference. Consider a ridged dupioni, rich voluminous satins, wispy ethereal chiffon, and organza.
Jumpers
When determining the most interesting developments for 2020 fashion, the most amazing leap in design is the jumper or pantsuit. Styles range from a more traditional approach to Marilyn Monroe-inspired bodices from 1950s movies like The Seven Year Itch.
We also love the idea of brides wearing bridal jumpsuits for other wedding-related events. Consider them for bridal showers, rehearsal dinners or even the second look for your reception.
Our favorite aspect of these trending silhouettes is how you can style them with leather racing gloves and, yes, even hats. From the traditional men’s fedora and trilby hats to over-scale embellished hats, they’re certain to make heads turn.
Men’s formalwear
Formal tuxedos will always be in style, and yet something unexpected (yet predictable) has occurred. The occasion for men’s formalwear at weddings is redefining itself. With weddings becoming more relaxed and less formal, men in the wedding party are increasingly opting for suits. But just what suits are in style?
The slim look introduced last year may be in style, but not for all body types. In 2020 we are welcoming the double-breasted suit in solids and plaids, bolder pinstripes, and a return to vintage European styling with the three-piece suit.
By Bruce Vassar of The Wedding Guys. Their annual wedding show, Unveiled, will take place January 5 at Mayo Civic Center.