10 (or so) questions with ... Jessica Ripley, psychic witch, spiritual adviser, Tarot card reader, and writer

Rochester Magazine: I’m going to give you two descriptions and you give me a few words to explain what they’re about. First, “psychic witch.”
Jessica Ripley: A couple sentences. OK. Well, I practice witchcraft and I give psychic readings and I’ve had those abilities my whole life. So it’s just part of who I am.
RM: OK, “spiritual advisor.”
JR: I give spiritual advice to people. I help them on their path.
RM: If you ever get mad at your husband, Oliver, do you give him ominous tarot readings?
JR: I don’t. But I have a pretty wicked glare.
RM: Can I see it?
JR: I can’t produce it. You have to really anger me. I’m opinionated about just about anything.
RM: Are you reading people all the time? Like when I walked in, were you like ‘Oh man, I just felt a Ten of Swords and the Five of Pentacles with this guy!’
JR: Five of Pentacles? You don’t really strike me as the person who’s having a ton of financial problems.
RM: Is that what the Five of Pentacles is? I just looked up “worst Tarot cards.” But you’re not reading people all the time?
JR: No. I’m an empath, but it’s something I can control and I try not to violate people’s energy.
RM: What’s the biggest misconception about witches? Besides the broom thing.
JR: Probably devil worship, because it’s not necessarily true. Witchcraft doesn’t necessarily have a religion attached to it. It’s a practice. ... If you sat down with a different witch, they’d have an entirely different belief system. It’s very individualized. I’m an animist first, so I believe everything has spirit. I’m very Earth-centered; there’s no, “We go to heaven” or whatever. I think we die, are given back to the Earth, and that’s more or less where our spirit stays.
RM: When did you realize this was a part of your belief system?
JR: Probably when I was 9, 10.
RM: How many animals do you have in your house?
JR: Two cats, a tortoise, and a fish we got as a wedding present.
RM [reading]: “It’s really sad that people don’t care enough about the air they breathe. It’s almost like the President and Congress don’t try to make them listen. My friends always say you’re just 12, what can you do? Well, hello, I can do my part to keep the earth clean.”
JR: OK.
RM: That’s from a letter 12-year-old Jessica Ripley sent to the Post-Bulletin in 2003.
JR: Oh, that’s in line with my views, entirely. But I don’t remember writing that.
RM: You don’t remember writing that meaningful, meaningful letter?
JR: I have a terrible memory. Really bad. Friends from high school will tell me things that I don’t remember. Everything sort of melds into one time for me when I think about the past.
RM: When describing your art, you said, “My main influences include blank and blank.” Did you say: A. “Karl Lagerfeld and the Dogs Playing Poker poster”? B. “Who Framed Roger Rabbit and my connection with cellular phones”? Or, C. “Symbolism and magical realism”?
JR: Definitely C.
RM: Nope. It was A. You must have forgotten.
JR: No, it wasn’t. I may not have a good memory, but I know myself.
RM: Most embarrassing hobby?
JR: I don’t know. I knit. I love Disney movies.
RM: Disney movies aren’t embarrassing. What’s your favorite?
JR: Pooh’s Grand Adventure: The Search for Christopher Robin.
RM: Never mind. That is embarrassing. Do you have a base of clientele that get readings done regularly?
JR: I try to make sure that people don’t become dependent on it in an unhealthy way. So I usually say I won’t read on the same topic within 30 days’ time.
RM: Crazy family story?
JR: A few years back my dad had a heart attack on Good Friday and they had to induce a coma. Then he came out of the coma on Sunday. So we like to make a lot of resurrection jokes about him coming back from the dead. So that’s our Easter celebration—my dad dying and rising from the dead.
RM: Wow. Is being a psychic something you would’ve chosen?
JR: No. There’s a lot of glamour around being a psychic, people think it’s one thing. It is often born of trauma, and I’ve got to tell you, I don’t sleep very easy, or well. ... It’s worse in the wintertime, and one of the reasons for that is that there’s actually more spirit activity in the wintertime. It’s the dark half of the year, so there’s a lot more activity. And if you’re like me, it’s kind of like you attract it, so sleeping—I don’t know. Sometimes, it doesn’t work out.
RM: Do you feel the need to defend your belief system to others?
JR: I don’t feel I have anything to prove. Your experience is your experience, and mine is mine. And I have no desire to convert anyone to anything.
RM: Is the psychic realm something that your husband believes in as well?
JR: He believes in me, as a person.
RM: Well, that’s a great way to end this.