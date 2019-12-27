Random Rochesterite: Joey Keillor

Name: Joey Keillor
Age: 45
Occupation: Senior editor at Mayo Clinic Health Letter
Where we found him: Har Mar Superstar concert
You ran several miles to this interview—in the snow. Why? I usually exercise at lunch and I don’t have a parking pass. I could’ve biked, but it’s a little slippery. I wanted to get in a run.
Have you always been a runner? Since age 16. As a youth, I probably did not like running. And then my sophomore year of high school, a friend went out for track, and I was like, “If he can do this, come on! There’s no barrier to entry!” So I went out for track. Then halfway through track season, during a team workout, I’m like, “Why is everyone going so slow? They must all be tired.” It turned out I had the ability to run fast.
Were you a track star? I emerged and showed some promise, but it’s tough to break in to being a competitive boy runner. My second season, I qualified for state in the mile. I essentially retired from competitive running two years ago. After 27 years of virtually non-stop competitive running—competing in high school, college, post-collegiately, half-marathons, marathons—I got tired. I still run for fun and fitness, but I didn’t have the heart to compete any more with running.
“With running.” You compete in other sports? At a “being good at something” level, it’s Nordic skiing. I got my best Birkie [the Birkebeiner, the country’s largest 50k Nordic ski race] ever last year. There were about 3,700 skiiers and I came in 66th among men, and 69th among men/women. I went to France last year and did the “French Birkie,” the Transjurassienne. It’s a 68-kilometer race. There were around 1,800 skiiers, and I came in 158th. I skied the race, and the next day I was downhill skiing in the Alps.
How did you get into Nordic skiing? In high school, I played JV basketball as a junior. The mayor of our town was the coach—an old Korean War, WWII-era dude who could just yell, but in this supportive, non-hateful way. And so the mayor’s just yelling you up and down the court, and I was the leading scorer—in a mullet—and it was so much fun to be in JV. But things were not looking good for varsity basketball. The varsity team was terrible and I was only going to make it worse. I quit and did Nordic.
Perfect Saturday? I would say, for December, the best winter Saturday would be getting outdoors. We have a winter tally board at our house. Our family members each have a slot, and it’s broken into Nordic skiing, downhill skiing, skating, and “other,” like sledding. You get a tally mark for every activity you do—and the goal is to get a 2-in-1—like Nordic and downhill in the same day. On the ultimate Saturday, I’d get a 3-in-1. My daughter and I have done this on New Year’s Eve: Nordic skiing, downhill at Welch, and then swing home and get in a skate before midnight.
Five things you love? Doing stuff with my family, reading, outdoor exercise, food and drink, and home construction. That last one’s a terrible compulsion.
Do you consider yourself a foodie? I’m more like a blue-collar foodie. My wife is just a great cook. She makes so many great things that it’s to the point that going to restaurants is frequently disappointing. It’s unusual to go to a restaurant and it’s better than what Cher can make.
Biggest adventure? There’ve been quite a few, but a real breakthrough was after I’d gone to college for one year. I quit, and a friend of mine and I got on our bikes and biked out to Colorado and got jobs at a ski hill. It’s not like that’s some amazing adventure, but—
Um, it sounds like a pretty amazing adventure to me. I was 18, and my parents were just in the throes of despair that I was doing this. We didn’t even leave Minnesota until something like October 5. Cell phones didn’t exist. It was about breaking through to a new world of independence and being your own person. Coming of age.
How long did it take you to get to Colorado? About 22 days to Denver, which included a few days in our tent because it was pouring rain and 30 degrees. The ride was physically tiring, but we were 18 and at the height of our powers, so it was more like existential and psychological punishment. One day in South Dakota there was a head wind and even with all our effort, we could not pedal faster than 6 mph. It drives you insane. You start to question why you’re even out there, literally not going anywhere.
It must’ve felt fantastic to finally arrive. Once we made it to Denver, we were staying at a friend’s house and it snowed two feet over night. My friend and I are butting heads and we hate each other and there’s two feet of snow on the ground and we have several hundred miles to go to the ski area. Our friend offered to drive us there and we took him up on it. So we drove up into the mountains and there’s no snow on the roads. It hadn’t snowed there. We had this sinking feeling that we could’ve done this. That was a little disappointing.
Any relation to Garrison Keillor? Yep. My dad’s cousin. We weren’t extremely close. We just happen to share the last name.
If your kids were imitating you, what would they say? “Get off your screen and do something outside.”