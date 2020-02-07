Rochester Magazine's Best Restaurants 2020

Best Place for Vegetarian Food
Tonic Local Kitchen & Juice Bar
1217 2nd Street SW
507-258-5224 | tonicfreshjuice.com
Our take: Tonic boasts “good food that is good for you.” And with fresh juices, tried-and-true family recipes, and locally sourced ingredients, they’re making good on that promise.
Finalists: Old Abe Coffee Co., Lettuce Unite, Bar Buffalo, Twigs, People’s Food Co-op, India Garden
Best Bartender
Josh Kral at Bitter & Pour
18 3rd Street SW
507-322-6320 | bitterandpour.com
Our take: Kral has been called "The genius behind B&P's 30-plus cocktails." So there's that.
Finalists: Sean Stuart at Bleu Duck Kitchen, Kasey Kephart at Half Barrel, Cole Kundert at Newt’s, Nic Jeno, Gil Paz at Rooster’s Barn & Grill
Best Italian Dish
Lasagna at Victoria’s Ristorante & Wine Bar
7 1st Avenue SW
507-280-6232 | victoriasmn.com
Our take: The generous portion of this award-winning lasagna can easily be shared. If you’re into that kind of thing.
Finalists: Gnocchi at Terza, Lasagna at Terza, Ravioli at Twigs, Rosa Verde at Victoria’s, Chicken Alfredo at Victoria’s
Best Tacos
Taco Jed
808 South Broadway Ave.
507-258-9064 | tacojed.com
Our take: Try the Flower Child taco, even if you’re not a vegetarian. Trust us on this one.
Finalists: Hefe Rojo, Lucy’s Tacos, Tap House, Guerita’s Window, Taco Moreno
Best Dessert
Banana Cream Pie at Chester’s Kitchen & Bar
111 South Broadway (Shops At University Square)
507-424-1211 | chesterskb.com
Our take: If history is any indication, you should also be able to enjoy this delicious concoction at Chester's Thursdays Downtown booth this summer.
Finalists: Bunnie’s Coconut Cake at Canadian Honker, Salted Chocolate Chip Cookies at Bleu Duck, Tiramisu at Terza, Chocolate Bread Pudding at 300 First, Cheesecake at Mr. Pizza North
Best Cocktail
Problem Solver at Bitter & Pour
18 3rd Street SW
507-322-6320 | bitterandpour.com
Our take: Tucked away on Historic 3rd, the “subterranean hideaway” is the perfect backdrop to sip on the Problem Solver … or any of Bitter & Pour’s handcrafted cocktails.
Finalists: Old Fashioned at Bleu Duck, Old Fashioned at Half Barrel, Old Fashioned at The Porch, Doli at Chester’s, Blackberry Mojito at Tap House, Purple Rain Martini at Martini’s
Best Asian Place
Pho Chau
1014 North Broadway
507-281-3342 | phochaurochester.com
Our take: There’s a reason Pho Chau finds its tables full on a daily basis. Fresh ingredients, an authentic Vietnamese menu, knowledgeable servers, and buzz-worthy pho (Vietnam’s classic soup) have made Pho Chau a star in Rochester’s dining scene.
Finalists: Mango Thai, Hunan Garden, Wong’s, Asia Fusion, China One
Best Burger
The Classic at Hot Chip Burger Bar
1190 16th Street SW
507-424-0080 | hotchipburgerbar.com
Our take: You can’t beat the basics. The Classic Burger boasts two four-ounce patties, American cheese, pickles, onion and “special sauce.”
Finalists: Marvin Burger at Newt’s, Bleu Duck Burger at Bleu Duck Kitchen, Abbott’s Gold Bacon Burger at Canadian Honker, My Bleu Heaven Burger at CB3, County Fair Burger at Rooster’s Barn & Grill
Best Brewery
Little Thistle Brewing Co.
2031 14th Street NW
507-226-8014 | littlethistlebeer.com
Our take: Little Thistle’s owners, Steve and Dawn Finnie, set out to create a welcoming space for the entire community when they opened their doors in 2018. And they succeeded.
Finalists: Forager, Thesis Beer Project, LTS, Grand Rounds, Kinney Creek
Best Sandwich
Banh Mi at Old Abe Coffee Co.
832 7th Street NW
507-271-0294 | oldabecoffee.com
Our take: The vegan café has a strong following—and it’s the banh mi that has the greatest buzz when it comes to lunch fare. The secret, according to some? That salty vegan bacon.
Finalists: Turkey Avocado at Chester’s, Walleye Sandwich at Canadian Honker, Turkey Club at City Market, KFC at Cameo, Rotisserie Chicken at Chester’s
Best View
The Tap House
10 3rd Street SW
507-258-4017 | taphousemn.com
Our take: If you don’t land a rooftop table this summer (and that winning view of the Plummer Building in Rochester’s skyline), a table on the sidewalk is a solid second for people-watching on Historic 3rd.
Finalists: Five West, Whistle Binkies on the Lake, Hot Chip, H3, Chester’s
Best Place to Eat with Kids
Hy-Vee Market Grille
Four locations| marketgrille.hy-vee.com
Our take: Market Grille’s kids’ meals include both the expected (grilled cheese or chicken bites, anyone?) and the unexpected (like the Wok-N-Roll).
Finalists: Canadian Honker, Newt’s, Wildwood Sports Bar & Grill, Chuck E. Cheese, Porch
Best Fine Dining
Pescara
150 South Broadway (in DoubleTree Hotel)
507-280-6900 | pescarafresh.com
Our take: If you want fresh seafood, a creative culinary team, and superior service, you can't go wrong with Pescara.
Finalists: Bleu Duck Kitchen, Chester's Kitchen & Bar, 300 First, Terza, Victoria's, Pittsburgh Blue
Best Bar Service
Bitter & Pour
18 3rd Street SW
507-322-6320 | bitterandpour.com
Our take: Great service, and one of the best whiskey sours in town (and we've tried a lot of them).
Finalists: Half Barrel, Bleu Duck Kitchen, Newt's, Chester's, Rooster's Barn & Grill, Dooley's
Best Place for Seafood
Pescara
150 South Broadway (in DoubleTree Hotel)
507-280-6900 | pescarafresh.com
Our take: Why not go all out? Start with fresh-shucked oysters on the half shell followed by the lobster bisque and topped off with the lemongrass-crusted tuna. (And while dessert options don't include seafood, we swear by the crème brulee.)
Finalists: Candian Honker, Casablanca, Bleu Duck Kitchen, Red Lobster, Pappy's
Best Pizza Place
Pasquale’s Neighborhood Pizzeria
130 5th Street SW
507-424-7800 | pnpizza.com
Our take: Though owner Pasquale Presa has centered his restaurant on authentic New York pizza, he has also established himself—and his award-winning pizzeria—as a beacon of community, philanthropy, and Minnesota Nice.
Finalists: Mr. Pizza North, Mr. Pizza South, Pi Pizza, Redwood Room, BB’s Pizzaria
Best Restaurant Service
Twigs Tavern & Grille
401 6th Street SW
507-288-0206 | twigstavernandgrille.com
Our take: Stellar service isn’t the only thing Twigs has going for it. The restaurant’s patio is another award winner, and they boast a second kitchen for their gluten-free menu.
Finalists: Bleu Duck, Canadian Honker, Chester’s, Five West, Pescara, Terza
Best Coffee Shop
Café Steam
315 South Broadway (original location)
150 South Broadway (at Hilton Doubletree)
1929 2nd Street SW (at Thesis Beer Project)
201 4th Street SW (at One Discovery Square)
507-208-4160 | steam.coffee
Our take: We’re still partial to Steam’s original location, where brick walls, local art and live music make for a fabulous working lunch or date night.
Finalists: Moka, Old Abe Coffee Co., Fiddlehead, Dunn Bros., Bravo
Best Catering
Canadian Honker Catering
2112 2nd Street SW
507-258-4633 |canadianhonkercatering.com
Our take: Don't forget to add Bunnie's Coconut Cake to your order. (It's a finalist—and for good reason—in this year's "Best Dessert" category.)
Finalists: J. Powers at the Hilton, Pinnacle Catering, Hy-Vee, Victoria's, Catering by Design
Best Bar Food
Wildwood Sports Bar & Grill
1517 16th Street SW
507-226-8380 | wildwoodsportsbarandgrill.com
Our take: Wildwood doesn’t just have great bar food—it also has some of the best happy hour specials in town. Like 2-for-1 taps and $3 off apps.
Finalists: Newt’s, Rooster’s Barn & Grill, Tap House, Whistle Binkies, Chester’s Kitchen & Bar, Half Barrel
Best Steak Place
Pittsburgh Blue Steakhouse
10 E. Center Street (in downtown Hilton)
507-361-2560 | pittsburghbluesteak.com
Our take: Dry-aged beef hand-cut by master butchers. What else can we say, really?
Finalists: Texas Roadhouse, 300 First, Chester’s, Pescara, Lord Essex
Best Trivia/Bar Games
LTS Brewing Company
2001 32nd Avenue NW
507-226-8280 | ltsbrewing.com
Our take: In addition to the brewery’s extensive board game collection, they offer trivia nights, cribbage and euchre tournaments, and much more.
Finalists: Tap House, Little Thistle Brewing Co., Charlie’s Eatery and Pub, Wild Bill’s, Kinney Creek
Best Sushi
Ichi Tokyo
3449 22nd Avenue NW
102 20th Street SE
507-288-2577 | Ichitokyomn.com
Our take: We recommend the all-you-can-eat sushi. (Yes, we wrote “all-you-can-eat-sushi.”)
Finalists: Ootori, Kumo, Fuji, Jenpachi, Zen Fusion
Best Bar
Bitter & Pour
18 3rd Street SW
507-322-6320 | bitterandpour.com
Our take: It’s only fitting that Bitter & Pour would earn the “Best Bar” vote, as they’ve also garnered this year’s top awards for best cocktail, best bartender, and best bar service.
Finalists: Tap House, Half Barrel, Wildwood, Whistle Binkies, Rooster’s, Crooked Pint
Best Happy Hour
Wildwood Sports Bar & Grill
1517 16th Street SW
507-226-8380 | wildwoodsportsbarandgrill.com
Our take: Combine Wildwood’s “best happy hour” win with their “best bar food” award and you have a can’t-miss night out.
Finalists: Chester’s Kitchen & Bar, Half Barrel, Bleu Duck Kitchen, Applebee’s, Rooster’s Barn & Grill
Best Server
Amber Bacon at Five West
1991 Commerce Drive NW
507-361-5555 | fivewestrochester.com
Our take: Last time we were at Five West, Amber waited on us. And she may have been smiling the entire time.
Finalists: Andrew Ferguson at Bitter & Pour, Jack Lester at Forager, Erin Rose at Rooster’s Too, Yvonne Krause at Hot Chip, Isabel Rodriguez
Best Breakfast Place (TIE)
Five West Kitchen & Bar
1991 Commerce Drive NW
507-361-5555 | fivewestrochester.com
Our take: How can you go wrong with a breakfast menu that ranges from breakfast lasagna to S’more waffle?
Rooster’s Barn & Grill
Rooster's Too
2280 Superior Drive NW,
4576 Maine Avenue SE
507-226-8885 | roostersbarngrill.com
Our take: Breakfast is just one of the “Six B’s” that Rooster’s is famous for. The others? Burgers, broasted chicken, beer, billiards, and bullseyes (darts).
Finalists: Canadian Honker, Benedict’s, Brother’s, Newt’s, Dunn Bros.
Coolest-Looking Restaurant
Terza Ristorante
30 3rd Street SE
507-216-9590 |terza3.com
Our take: We’re not sure if it’s the high-backed booths, the influence of Italian architecture or the wood-fired pizza oven visible behind a dramatic, tiled arch. But it doesn’t matter. The outcome is a warm and inviting setting for the restaurant’s authentic Italian dishes.
Finalists: Five West, Bleu Duck Kitchen, Hot Chip, Cameo, Forager, Lord Essex
Best New Restaurant
Cameo at the Castle
121 North Broadway Ave.
507-361-2070 | cameoatthecastle.com
Our take: As good as Cameo is, it’s made even better by its location. Take a trip to the upper floors of The Castle before or after your meal for a visit to Collective Books & Records, Queen City Coffee, or the center’s other offerings.
Finalists: Pittsburgh Blue, La Petit Cafe, Benedict's, Los Arcos
Best Restaurant More than 30 Minutes Away
J&J BBQ
208 N. Main Street, Nelson, Wis.
715-673-4717 | jandjbbq.com
Our take: BBQ is all the rage these days—and J&J’s is at the top of their game. The family-run business opened its current location in Nelson in 2001, where they continue their tradition of Southern-style pork bbq.
Finalists: Four Daughters (Spring Valley), The Front Porch Bar and Grill (Kellogg), Estelle’s (Harmony), House of Coates (Rosemount), Stagehead (Red Wing)
Outside of Rochester, Best Restaurant Within 30 Minutes
The Hubbell House
502 N. Main Street, Mantorville
507-635-2331 | hubbellhouserestaurant.com
Our take: It’s worth the drive for the history alone—the Hubbell House has stood in the same location since 1856. But you’ll want to stay for the food, including their award-winning, hand-cut steaks.
Finalists: Tilly’s Tavern (Oronoco), Douglas Saloon (New Haven Twp.), Misplaced Magnolia (Kasson), The Pondy (Mazeppa)
Best Barista
Andrew Meissner at Bravo Espresso
111 South Broadway (in University Square)
507-281-4076 | facebook.com/bravoespresso
Our take: This isn't Meissner's first time winning Best Barista honors. He also took the title in 2012. Probably because he's one of those baristas who, if you're a regular, starts making your drink before you even get to the counter.
Finalists: Will Forsman at Café Steam, Eric Straubmuller at Dunn Bros., Breanna Holtan at Queen City Coffee, Patrick Phelan at Fiddlehead, Abe Sauer at Old Abe Coffee Co.
And... Rochester's Best Restaurant
Bleu Duck Kitchen
14 4th Street SW
507-258-4663 | bleuduckkitchen.com
Our take: Located in the historic Conley-Maass-Downs building, Bleu Duck manages to feel both comfortable and upscale—and has a menu to match (and is sure to impress any foodie.) First timer? We recommend trying one of Bleu Duck's Tuesday night “Date Nights,” which includes two entrees, a dessert and a bottle of wine.
Finalists: Twigs, Chester’s, Pescara, Five West, Canadian Honker, Victoria’s