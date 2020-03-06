editor's pick

Rochester Magazine's Best Sushi 2020

Think it’s difficult to find good sushi in the West? Think again. These restaurants—your picks in our annual Best Restaurants survey—clearly show that the sushi game is alive and well in Rochester.

Here are your favorite hot spots for sushi, starting with your winner, Ichi Tokyo.

Ichi Tokyo

Mango dragon sushi roll at Ichi Tokyo.

Ichi Tokyo

3449 22nd Avenue NW (Ichi Tokyo North)

102 20th Street SE (Ichi Tokyo South)

507-288-2577

Ichitokyomn.com

 

Ootori Sushi

Ootori Sushi's "Ootori's Sushi" roll. 

Ootori Sushi

2665 Commerce Drive NW

507-258-7888

ootorisushi.com

 

Kumo sushi

Kumo Sushi 

Kumo Sushi

460 Crossroads Drive

507-281-9989

kumosushirochester.com

 

Jenpachi sushi

Jenpachi Streakhouse. 

Jenpachi Japanese Steak House

3160 Wellner Drive NE

507-292-1688

jenpachi.com

 

Zen Fusion

Zen Fusion's Spicy Lover Roll is pictured alongside sushi and sashimi.

Zen Fusion Hibachi + Lounge

2043 Superior Drive NW

507-288-5283

zenfusionmn.com

