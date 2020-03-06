Rochester Magazine's Best Sushi 2020

Think it’s difficult to find good sushi in the West? Think again. These restaurants—your picks in our annual Best Restaurants survey—clearly show that the sushi game is alive and well in Rochester.
Here are your favorite hot spots for sushi, starting with your winner, Ichi Tokyo.
Ichi Tokyo
3449 22nd Avenue NW (Ichi Tokyo North)
102 20th Street SE (Ichi Tokyo South)
507-288-2577
Ootori Sushi
2665 Commerce Drive NW
507-258-7888
Kumo Sushi
460 Crossroads Drive
507-281-9989
Jenpachi Japanese Steak House
3160 Wellner Drive NE
507-292-1688
Zen Fusion Hibachi + Lounge
2043 Superior Drive NW
507-288-5283