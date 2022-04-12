Mason Madsen lands at Boston College

Mason Madsen has a new basketball/college home.

The Rochester Mayo 2020 graduate announced Tuesday that he has transferred to Boston College.

Madsen had spent the last two seasons at the University of Cincinnati, where he and twin brother Gabe Madsen both got their start.

Gabe left Cincinnati midway through his freshman year and played this past season at the University of Utah. Mason entered the transfer portal March 16, before announcing the move to Boston College.

The Eagles play in the prestigious ACC, along with Duke, North Carolina and other big-time basketball programs. Mason wasn’t necessarily looking to play in one of the top leagues in the country. His primary goal was to land at a place where he’d get a legitimate chance at playing time.

In choosing Boston College, Mason feels like he got the best of both worlds — playing in a top-flight league and an opportunity.

“I felt that if I had to go down a level (to get playing time), I’d have been OK with it,” said Mason, who averaged 3.9 points as a Cincinnati sophomore, 6.5 as a freshman. “But I feel like this situation is the best thing for me. I still get to show what I can do at a high level and have the opportunity to do so.”

Boston College has struggled in recent years. The Eagles went 13-20 overall this season (6-14 ACC), 4-16 (2-11 ACC) in 2020-21 and 13-19 (7-13 ACC) in 2019-20.

But optimism has risen with the hiring of Earl Grant. Grant, who just finished his first year at Boston College, had great success at his previous stop, the College of Charleston. He’s considered not just an excellent coach, but leader. Grant won the Skip Prosser Man of the Year Award in 2019, presented annually to a coach who not only has basketball success but who displays moral integrity off the court.

In his recruitment process with Grant, Madsen was impressed. Adding to his good feelings was the review that Cincinnati first-year coach Wes Miller gave about Grant, as the two are familiar.

“Coach Miller was commending Coach Grant on the type of person he is,” Madsen said. “And Coach Miller wants what’s best for me. There is no bad blood between us. He was saying how much Coach Grant cares about his players.”

Madsen joins a Boston College team that is looking for scoring, something that Madsen has shown he can provide when given the opportunity. The 6-foot-4 guard is an especially good long-range shooter. Madsen shot 36% from 3-point range this season and 32% as a freshman.

But Madsen wants to be considered more than just a long-range specialist, something he felt didn’t happen at Cincinnati.

“I think my ability to shoot is great,” Madsen said. “But I think Boston College sees me as doing so much more than that. To hear them say that and that my style of play fits theirs, means a lot. They use four guards and one (center), which will allow me to play in space with other dudes who have a similar skill set.”

