Mayo, Century see seasons come to a close in section semifinals

ROCHESTER — When Matt Notermann became head coach of the Mayo boys hockey program three years ago, he inherited a large group of a dozen sophomores.

That group was robbed of its postseason experience as Bantams in 2020 and then again as sophomores in 2021, due to COVID-19 protocols. Yet, it infused the Mayo locker room with a confidence that the Spartans could compete with anyone in the Big Nine Conference or Section 1AA.

Mayo went 48-16-6 over the past three years, including 19-6-2 this season.

Through all the ups and downs (mostly ups) of those seasons, that band of now-seniors were always at the forefront of Mayo’s success.

So the way this season and the high school careers of those 12 guys came to an end late Saturday night at the Rochester Recreation Center seemed almost cruel.

Just 57 seconds into overtime, Lakeville North senior forward Sam Swanson — who entered the game with two goals this season — pulled a puck off the back of Mayo’s net and lifted it into a top corner to give his team a 3-2 victory in a Section 1AA semifinal game at the Rochester Recreation Center.

“It’s … they’re the first class I had, as 10th-graders,” Notermann said. “They’re unique in Rochester hockey in that they’re a big-number class and they’re pedigreed, coming up in Bantams.

“They’re really skilled guys, all good players who contributed right away as 10th-graders. The chances of seeing another class like that is lesser than we’d like it to be.”

To the surprise of perhaps no one, Mayo’s veteran team persevered through some adversity just to get to overtime.

The score was tied at 1-1 for more than 33 minutes, from time North’s Griffin Kranz scored with 7:56 to go in the first until Hayden Konik converted on a power play with 7:14 remaining in the third period, a goal that gave North a 2-1 lead.

But Mayo didn’t quit. As the clock ticked down toward 4 minutes to go, Jacob Brown battled for position in front of the North net and was in the right spot to put back a rebound of a Payton Kor point shot with 4:28 to play, tying the score 2-2 and breathing life into the Mayo bench.

Just more than a minute later, though — with 3:23 to play in a tied section semifinal game — the referee on the far side of the ice from a faceoff whistled Mayo’s Mason Leimbek — one of the best faceoff men and best defensive centers in the section — for a questionable tripping call. Officials then did not call a penalty against North players on the same play on a pair of faceoffs in the next 30 seconds.

“I thought that penalty call in the third period is one of the worst penalties I’ve seen,” said Notermann, who was upset but under control when speaking about the call. “They had the opportunity to even it off. That ref should be forced to watch video of it.

“They call that on a faceoff where two guys are fighting for position with 3 minutes, 30-whatever seconds left. It’s almost inexcusable to me. … I don’t complain about refs, but that is … he had his chance to even it off and he didn’t.”

Nonetheless, Mayo killed the penalty and made a push in the final minute to win the game in regulation.

“The good thing about our guys is, even when that happened, I didn’t have any doubt they’d bounce back,” Notermann said. “They have shown resilience. When they need to go, they’ve done it so many times this year, and they did it tonight.”

But the Spartans couldn’t get a third puck past North goalie Carter Mayfield (30 saves) and the game went to OT, where Swanson scored the winner to send North to Thursday’s 7 p.m. Section 1AA championship game against rival Lakeville South at the Rochester Rec Center.

It’s the 10th time in 14 years that the Lakeville teams will meet in the section final. South, which is gunning for its fifth straight section title, holds a 6-4 edge in those matchups against its intracity rival.

Mayo and North both put 32 shots on goal Saturday; Nick Weick capped an excellent season for Mayo with 29 saves. He played nearly every minute in goal, going 17-6-2 with a 2.34 goals-against average and an .898 save percentage.

“Nick has been in our net for almost every game all year,” Notermann said. “For that (winning goal) to be fluky like that … for it to end like that, for as quality as he’s been for us all year, it’s really a shame.

“I feel terrible for him. He’s been so good from Day 1. He’s as good of a kid as you can find. He works as hard as anyone we have. … He’s had some moments and has worked right through them. We’re very proud of him, his resilience and his toughness.”

Mayo will say goodbye to its top 10 scorers and its No. 1 goalie.

“Every class of seniors matters, but these guys are the first ones I’ve had 10th through 12th,” Notermann said. “You spend enough time at the rink with guys and you start to love them. They’re like little brothers.”

LAKEVILLE NORTH 3, MAYO 2, OT

North 1-0-1-1 — 3

Mayo 1-0-1-0 — 2

First period — 1. RM, Cohen Ruskell 19 (Sam Jacobson 20, Will Sexton 15) 3:23 (4x4). 2. LN, Griffin Kranz 19 (Max Melin 2) 9:04. Second period — no scoring. Third period — 3. LN, Hayden Konik 10 (Wyatt Albrecht 14, Sam Foley 3) 9:46 (pp). 4. RM, Jacob Brown 13 (Payton Kor 15) 12:32. Overtime — 5. LN, Sam Swanson 3 (Albrecht 15) :53.

Shots on goal — LN 8-7-16-1—32; RM 9-15-7-1—32. Goalies — LN, Carter Mayfield (W, 6-3-0; 30 saves); RM, Nick Weick (L, 17-6-2; 29 saves). Power-play opportunities — LN 1-for-3; RM 0-for-2. Penalties — LN 2-4 minutes; RM 3-6 minutes.

South 6, Century 0

From penalty kill to five-on-five to battling an opposing top line that’s closing in on 150 combined points this season, Rochester Century battled as hard as it could Saturday afternoon.

In the end, the four-time defending Section 1AA champions were just too much, as they have been for many teams this season.

Lakeville South used a five-point game from leading scorer Tate Pritchard and a 17-save shutout from standout goalie Jack Hochsprung to top Century 6-0 in a Section 1AA boys hockey semifinal game at the Rochester Recreation Center.

South scored 7:21 into the game, Ashton Dahms’ 23rd goal of the season, one that held up as the game winner. The Cougars tacked on two more in the first, a power-play goal by defenseman John Novak and a short-handed goal by Dahms.

Cole Rocholl was solid between the pipes for Century, particularly on the penalty kill, as the Panthers held South to a 1-for-6 effort with the man-advantage. The lone power-play goal for the top-seeded and No. 13-ranked Cougars (20-6-1) came on a five-minute major power play in the opening period.

For Century an excellent season comes to a close at 16-11-0. The Panthers finished as the Big Nine Conference runners-up, just two points behind champion Northfield. Century also won 16 games, including a dramatic 5-4, double-overtime win at Hastings on Thursday night that lifted them into Saturday’s semifinal against top-seeded South.

The Panthers say goodbye to a large senior class that includes 14 players and four of their top five scorers, as well as goalie Cole Rocholl, who seized the starting job down the stretch this season and had won six straight starts heading into Saturday’s game.

Lakeville South will play in its seventh consecutive Section 1AA title game at 7 p.m. Thursday against Lakeville North.

LAKEVILLE SOUTH 6, CENTURY 0

Century 0-0-0 — 0

South 3-2-1 — 6

First period — 1. LS, Ashton Dahms 23 (Luke Johnson 5, Aidan Willis 41) 7:21. 2. LS, John Novak 6 (Tyler Lafferty 29, Tate Pritchard 27) 9:44 (pp). 3. LS, Dahms 24 (Willis 42) 15:31 (sh). Second period — 4. LS, Willis 12 (Dahms 18, Pritchard 28) :09. 5. LS, Pritchard 26 (Lafferty 30, Willis 42) :24. Third period — 6. LS, Pritchard 27 (Willis 43, Dahms 19) 3:48.

Shots on goal — C 2-9-6—17; LS 17-15-13—45. Goalies — C, Cole Rocholl (L, 8-2-0; 39 saves); LS, Jack Hochsprung (W, 19-6-1; 17 saves). Power-play opportunities — C, 0-for-1; LS, 1-for-6. Penalties — C 5-13 minutes; LS 1-2 minutes.