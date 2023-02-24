Mayo outlasts John Marshall in 'electric' environment to advance to section semifinals

(Editor’s note: This story will be updated later tonight with comments from coaches and players)

ROCHESTER — This is what playoff hockey should be.

It’s what an intra-city rivalry game should be.

The home team’s band playing every chance it got. Chants from student sections going back and forth, and cheering sections full of adults and alumni who were even louder than the student sections.

In the end, Rochester Mayo’s 4-0 win against Rochester John Marshall in a Section 1AA boys hockey quarterfinal game was just that: A playoff victory for the Spartans that moves them onto Saturday’s 8 p.m. section semifinal game at the Rochester Recreation Center, against either Lakeville North or Owatonna (those teams will meet in a quarterfinal game Friday night).

Thursday’s game was so much more, though.

It was a rematch of a regular-season game that JM won 5-3, despite not being able to put a full lineup on the ice, due to injuries and an already short roster.

It was the 10th all-time postseason meeting between the rivals; Mayo now owning a 7-3 advantage in those games and a 68-59-1 overall mark against JM all-time.

It was an environment that reminded Mayo head coach Matt Notermann of his days playing in cross-town rivalry games in the late 1990s, when the bleachers were packed and spectators stood three or four deep around the glass at the north end of Graham Arena I.

It had its share of heated moments, getting the benches and crowds into it. The teams combined for 28 minutes of penalties, including 20 in the third period. The game ended with seven total players in the penalty boxes.

It was also the final game of the season for a Rockets team that, despite the depleted roster, found a way to use every ounce of its talent and finish the season 14-11-1, including regular-season wins over the top three teams in the Big Nine Conference standings — Northfield, Rochester Century and Rochester Mayo.

But, Thursday, Mayo scored the first goal — from its leading scorer Cohen Ruskell, 9:50 into the game. Then it got the second goal — from its second-leading scorer Sam Jacobson, with 3:56 to play in the second — then it took control of the game once JM started to tire midway through the second period.

Mayo's top line of Ruskell, Jacobson and Ethan Dennis combined for two goals and five points in the game.

Mayo’s Cohen Ruskell (27) and Sam Jacobson (14) cheer after Ruskell scored a goal during a Section 1AA boys hockey quarterfinal against John Marshall on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Mayo (19-5-2 overall) held the Rockets without a shot in the third period, and over the final 19-plus minutes of the game.

The Spartans tacked on third-period goals by Mason Leimbek, 1:33 into the third, and Alec McBane, who sneaked a puck between the post and JM goalie Cody Vlasaty — who was once again outstanding for 51 minutes, making 44 saves — with 5:22 to go.

Senior goalie Nick Weick was solid for three periods at the other end, too, making 17 saves to notch his second shutout of the season.

MAYO 4, JM 0

JM 0-0-0 — 0

Mayo 1-1-2 — 4

First period — 1. MAYO, Cohen Ruskell 18 (Sam Jacobson 19) 9:40. Second period — 2. MAYO, Jacobson 16 (Ruskell 22, Ethan Dennis 15) 13:04. Third period — 3. MAYO, Mason Leimbek 9 (Will Sexton 15, Mikkel Norby 5) 1:33. 4. MAYO, Alec McBane 2 (Gavin Black 10) 11:38.

Shots on goal — JM 10-7-0 — 17; Mayo 16-18-14 — 48. Goalies — JM, Cody Vlasaty (L, 12-11-1; 44 saves-48 shots); Mayo, Nick Weick (W, 17-5-2; 17 saves-17 shots). Power-play opportunities — JM 0-for-2; Mayo 0-for-5. Penalties — JM 8-16 minutes; Mayo 6-12 minutes.