Meister leads group of six from area chosen All-State

Rochester John Marshall star center Lilly Meister leads a pack of six southeastern Minnesota girls basketball players who've been named first-team All-State this year.

The 6-foot-2 Meister, who will play next season at Big Ten Conference power Indiana University, averaged 22.3 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.3 blocks this season for a JM team that made it to the Section 1AAAA championship game.

The senior is the only Rochester-area player to have been named All-State in Class AAAA. It's her second straight year on the team.

Austin's Hope Dudycha drives to the basket during a MSHSL Class AAA state quarterfinal on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin file photo

Austin's Hope Dudycha made the Class AAA All-State team. The 5-4 senior guard averaged 21.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.5 assists. Dudycha played on an Austin team that finished fifth at state. Dudycha will play next season at Division II UM-Crookston.

Chosen Class AAA All-State honorable mention were Kasson-Mantorville junior guard Aby Shubert and Stewartville junior guard Haylie Strum.

Lake City's Natalie Bremer (5) drives towards the basket during the Section 1AA championship girls basketball game against Lourdes on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Mayo Civic Arena in Rochester, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Making the Class AA All-State team were Lake City senior guard Natalie Bremer, Lourdes senior guard CJ Adamson and Goodhue junior guard Tori Miller. Bremer will play next season at Division II Minnesota State, Mankato.

Bremer, who finished as Lake City's all-time leading scorer — girl or boy — with 2,495 points, averaged 24 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 3.9 steals this season. Miller averaged 16 points, 6 rebounds, 2 asssists and 3 steals.

Chosen Class AA All-State honorable mention were Dover-Eyota senior guard/forward Malia Nelson, Lourdes senior guard CJ Adamson and Winona Cotter senior guard Megan Morgan. Nelson will play at Division II Winona State University next season and Adamson at Division II Augustana University (Sioux Falls, S.D.).

Hayfield's Kristen Watson (3) goes up for a shot defended by Grand Meadow's Sydney Cotten (4) during the Section 1A championship girls basketball game on Thursday, March 10, 2022,at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Hayfield sophomores Kristen Watson and Natalie Beaver were both named Class A All-State. Watson, a 5-4 guard, averaged 19.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.1 steals and 3.1 assists. Beaver, a 5-11 forward, averaged 17.2 points and 7.2 rebounds. Watson and Beaver led their team to a fourth-place finish at state.

Chosen Class A All-State honorable mention were Houston junior forward Sydney Torgerson and Lanesboro junior center Kaci Ruen.

CLASS AAAA ALL-STATE

Nia Holloway, Eden Prairie

Maya Nnaji, Hopkins

Mallory Heyer, Chaska

Tessa Johnson, St. Michael-Albertville

Mara Braun, Wayzata

Maya Battle, Hopkins

Amber Scalia, Stillwater

Kiani Lockett, Minnetonka

Taylor Woodson, Hopkins

Lilly Meister, Rochester John Marshall

AAAA Honorable Mention

Molly Lenz, Eden Prairie

Kennedy Sanders, Chaska

Desiree Ware, Minnetonka

Callin Hake, Chanhassen

Aaliyah Crump, Minnetonka

Lily Fandre, Eagan

Lizzie Holder, Stillwater

Selam Maher, St. Louis Park

Abigail Krzewinski, Wayzata

Alexa Ratzlaff, Rosemount

Tayah Leenderts, Rosemount

Kennedy Klick, Maple Grove

Savannah McGowan, Robbinsdale Armstrong

Sunaja Agara, Hopkins

Alivia McGill, Hopkins

Camille Cummings, Centennial

Mikayla Aumer, Cambridge-Isanti

Emma Miller, St. Michael-Albertville

Ellie Buzzelle, Rogers

CLASS AAA ALL-STATE

Olivia Olson, Benilde-SM

Ronnie Porter, Como Park

Adeline Kent, Becker

Taryn Hamling, Grand Rapids

Marin Westin, Becker

Hope Dudycha, Austin

Ella Runyon, Hill Murray

Dani Neust, Becker

Grace Massaquoi, Holy Angels

Savannah White, De La Salle

AAA Honorable Mention

Aby Schubert, Kasson-Mantorville

Taya Jeffrey, Albert Lea

Haylie Strum, Stewartville

Rhyan Holmgren, St. Peter

Lexi Karge, Mankato East

Mackenzie Schweim, Mankato East

Ashleigh Steinbach, Marshall

Samantha Willis, Visitation

Acheampomaah Danso, Simley

Leah Dengerud, Totino-Grace

Hannah Herzig, Totino-Grace

Ayla Brown, Becker

Madison James, Princeton

Alyssa Hempel, Chisago Lakes

Alyssa Stamer, Hutchinson

Brynn Beffert, Hutchinson

Lauren Knudson, Orono

Kassie Caron, Holy Angels

Paige Peaslee, North Branch

Madelynn Young, Cloquet

Jaida Reiman, Willmar

Sydney Runsewe, De La Salle

CLASS AA ALL-STATE

Tori Miller, Goodhue

Maddyn Greenway, Providence Academy

Tori Oehrlein, Crosby-Ironton

Alyssa Sand, Albany

Ellie Colbeck, Fergus Falls

Maci Martini, Pequot Lakes

Addi Mack, Minnehaha Academy

Avery Koenen, Montevideo

Jenna Gapinski Vogt, Sauk Centre

Natalie Bremer, Lake City

Class AA Honorable Mention

Malia Nelson, Dover-Eyota

Sadie Voss, Jackson County Central

Charita Lewis, Minnehaha Academy

Nicole Bowlin, Holy Family

Maria Counts, Providence Academy

Riane Aune, Virginia

Tori Ratz, Fergus Falls

CJ Adamson, Rochester Lourdes

London Salberg-Thornton–Maranatha Christian Academy

Natalie Mikrot, Moose Lake-Willow River

Lexi Bright, West Central

Telia Graham, Minnehaha Academy

Abbie Riederer, Minnesota Valley Lutheran

Olivia Harazin, Lake Crystal

Megan Morgan, Winona Cotter

Laura Hauge, St. Croix Lutheran

Zoey Washington, St. Croix Lutheran

Grace Counts, Providence Academy

Sophia Hall, Holy Family

Jocelyn Land, Holy Family

Chloe Jarnot, Maranatha

Kaylie Crabtree, Hawley

Kylie Crabtree-Hawley

Sydney Anderson, Perham

CLASS A ALL-STATE

Natalee Rolbiecki, Minneota

Jordan Zubich, Mt. Iron-Buhl

Madison Mathiowetz, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s

Kristen Watson, Hayfield

Emma Lade, Mayer Lutheran

Carlee Hanson, Hancock

Taryn Frazer, Cass Lake-Bena

Sage Ganyo, Mt. Iron-Buhl

Natalie Beaver, Hayfield

Coco Duinick, Central MN Christian

Abby Berge, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa

Class A Honorable Mention

Sydney Torgerson, Houston

Kaci Ruen, Lanesboro

Rachel Kottke, Buffalo Lake-Hector

Madeline Guetzkow, Mayer Lutheran

Marah Hulke, Nicollet

Karli Arkell, Red Rock Central

Jordan Munson, Tracy Milroy

Taylor Shelstad, La Qui Parle

Hannah Compton, Legacy

Alyah Abrahamson, Browerville

Grace Van Erp, Battle Lake

Destiny Piekarski, Littlefork-Big Falls

Andrea Pocernich, Cromwell-Wright

Sascha Korpela, Cromwell-Wright

Krisalyn Seelye, Cass Lake-Bena

Caitlyn Jacobson, Goodridge-Grygla

Riley Mooney, Stephen-Argyle

