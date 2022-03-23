Meister leads group of six from area chosen All-State
Lilly Meister was selected All-State in Class AAAA this season after having led her John Marshall girls basketball team to the Section 1AAAA championship game. Five others from southeastern Minnesota were also named first-team All-State.
Rochester John Marshall star center Lilly Meister leads a pack of six southeastern Minnesota girls basketball players who've been named first-team All-State this year.
The 6-foot-2 Meister, who will play next season at Big Ten Conference power Indiana University, averaged 22.3 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.3 blocks this season for a JM team that made it to the Section 1AAAA championship game.
The senior is the only Rochester-area player to have been named All-State in Class AAAA. It's her second straight year on the team.
Austin's Hope Dudycha made the Class AAA All-State team. The 5-4 senior guard averaged 21.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.5 assists. Dudycha played on an Austin team that finished fifth at state. Dudycha will play next season at Division II UM-Crookston.
Chosen Class AAA All-State honorable mention were Kasson-Mantorville junior guard Aby Shubert and Stewartville junior guard Haylie Strum.
ADVERTISEMENT
Making the Class AA All-State team were Lake City senior guard Natalie Bremer, Lourdes senior guard CJ Adamson and Goodhue junior guard Tori Miller. Bremer will play next season at Division II Minnesota State, Mankato.
Bremer, who finished as Lake City's all-time leading scorer — girl or boy — with 2,495 points, averaged 24 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 3.9 steals this season. Miller averaged 16 points, 6 rebounds, 2 asssists and 3 steals.
Chosen Class AA All-State honorable mention were Dover-Eyota senior guard/forward Malia Nelson, Lourdes senior guard CJ Adamson and Winona Cotter senior guard Megan Morgan. Nelson will play at Division II Winona State University next season and Adamson at Division II Augustana University (Sioux Falls, S.D.).
Hayfield sophomores Kristen Watson and Natalie Beaver were both named Class A All-State. Watson, a 5-4 guard, averaged 19.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.1 steals and 3.1 assists. Beaver, a 5-11 forward, averaged 17.2 points and 7.2 rebounds. Watson and Beaver led their team to a fourth-place finish at state.
Chosen Class A All-State honorable mention were Houston junior forward Sydney Torgerson and Lanesboro junior center Kaci Ruen.
CLASS AAAA ALL-STATE
Nia Holloway, Eden Prairie
Maya Nnaji, Hopkins
ADVERTISEMENT
Mallory Heyer, Chaska
Tessa Johnson, St. Michael-Albertville
Mara Braun, Wayzata
Maya Battle, Hopkins
Amber Scalia, Stillwater
Kiani Lockett, Minnetonka
Taylor Woodson, Hopkins
Lilly Meister, Rochester John Marshall
ADVERTISEMENT
AAAA Honorable Mention
Molly Lenz, Eden Prairie
Kennedy Sanders, Chaska
Desiree Ware, Minnetonka
Callin Hake, Chanhassen
Aaliyah Crump, Minnetonka
Lily Fandre, Eagan
Lizzie Holder, Stillwater
Selam Maher, St. Louis Park
Abigail Krzewinski, Wayzata
Alexa Ratzlaff, Rosemount
Tayah Leenderts, Rosemount
Kennedy Klick, Maple Grove
Savannah McGowan, Robbinsdale Armstrong
Sunaja Agara, Hopkins
Alivia McGill, Hopkins
Camille Cummings, Centennial
Mikayla Aumer, Cambridge-Isanti
Emma Miller, St. Michael-Albertville
Ellie Buzzelle, Rogers
CLASS AAA ALL-STATE
Olivia Olson, Benilde-SM
Ronnie Porter, Como Park
Adeline Kent, Becker
Taryn Hamling, Grand Rapids
Marin Westin, Becker
Hope Dudycha, Austin
Ella Runyon, Hill Murray
Dani Neust, Becker
Grace Massaquoi, Holy Angels
Savannah White, De La Salle
AAA Honorable Mention
Aby Schubert, Kasson-Mantorville
Taya Jeffrey, Albert Lea
Haylie Strum, Stewartville
Rhyan Holmgren, St. Peter
Lexi Karge, Mankato East
Mackenzie Schweim, Mankato East
Ashleigh Steinbach, Marshall
Samantha Willis, Visitation
Acheampomaah Danso, Simley
Leah Dengerud, Totino-Grace
Hannah Herzig, Totino-Grace
Ayla Brown, Becker
Madison James, Princeton
Alyssa Hempel, Chisago Lakes
Alyssa Stamer, Hutchinson
Brynn Beffert, Hutchinson
Lauren Knudson, Orono
Kassie Caron, Holy Angels
Paige Peaslee, North Branch
Madelynn Young, Cloquet
Jaida Reiman, Willmar
Sydney Runsewe, De La Salle
CLASS AA ALL-STATE
Tori Miller, Goodhue
Maddyn Greenway, Providence Academy
Tori Oehrlein, Crosby-Ironton
Alyssa Sand, Albany
Ellie Colbeck, Fergus Falls
Maci Martini, Pequot Lakes
Addi Mack, Minnehaha Academy
Avery Koenen, Montevideo
Jenna Gapinski Vogt, Sauk Centre
Natalie Bremer, Lake City
Class AA Honorable Mention
Malia Nelson, Dover-Eyota
Sadie Voss, Jackson County Central
Charita Lewis, Minnehaha Academy
Nicole Bowlin, Holy Family
Maria Counts, Providence Academy
Riane Aune, Virginia
Tori Ratz, Fergus Falls
CJ Adamson, Rochester Lourdes
London Salberg-Thornton–Maranatha Christian Academy
Natalie Mikrot, Moose Lake-Willow River
Lexi Bright, West Central
Telia Graham, Minnehaha Academy
Abbie Riederer, Minnesota Valley Lutheran
Olivia Harazin, Lake Crystal
Megan Morgan, Winona Cotter
Laura Hauge, St. Croix Lutheran
Zoey Washington, St. Croix Lutheran
Grace Counts, Providence Academy
Sophia Hall, Holy Family
Jocelyn Land, Holy Family
Chloe Jarnot, Maranatha
Kaylie Crabtree, Hawley
Kylie Crabtree-Hawley
Sydney Anderson, Perham
CLASS A ALL-STATE
Natalee Rolbiecki, Minneota
Jordan Zubich, Mt. Iron-Buhl
Madison Mathiowetz, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s
Kristen Watson, Hayfield
Emma Lade, Mayer Lutheran
Carlee Hanson, Hancock
Taryn Frazer, Cass Lake-Bena
Sage Ganyo, Mt. Iron-Buhl
Natalie Beaver, Hayfield
Coco Duinick, Central MN Christian
Abby Berge, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa
Class A Honorable Mention
Sydney Torgerson, Houston
Kaci Ruen, Lanesboro
Rachel Kottke, Buffalo Lake-Hector
Madeline Guetzkow, Mayer Lutheran
Marah Hulke, Nicollet
Karli Arkell, Red Rock Central
Jordan Munson, Tracy Milroy
Taylor Shelstad, La Qui Parle
Hannah Compton, Legacy
Alyah Abrahamson, Browerville
Grace Van Erp, Battle Lake
Destiny Piekarski, Littlefork-Big Falls
Andrea Pocernich, Cromwell-Wright
Sascha Korpela, Cromwell-Wright
Krisalyn Seelye, Cass Lake-Bena
Caitlyn Jacobson, Goodridge-Grygla
Riley Mooney, Stephen-Argyle