50 YEAR ANNIVERSARY

50 years ago Doug Walters and Audrey Vongroven were introduced by friends on a blind date. They were later married on June 5, 1971, at the Waterloo Ridge Lutheran Church in rural Spring Grove. After settling into married life they were blessed with two wonderful children, Christopher (Michelle) and Annah (Michael), as well as two beautiful granddaughters. Doug and Audrey enjoy spending time with their family, traveling, and cruising the country in their convertible. Life is great!