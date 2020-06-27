Frederick N. Schmidt and Glenice (Churchill) Schmidt celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on June 24th. They were married at the Congregational Church in Spring Valley, MN, on June 24, 1960.

Glenice retired from Rochester Methodist Hospital as Head Nurse of Eye and Oral Surgery.

Fred retired as co-owner and President of Schmidt-Goodman Office Products in 1989.

They spent 21 winters in Arizona with many friends and much golf.

They took numerous fishing trips to Canada - many of them “fly-ins.”

When not in Arizona or Canada, they enjoyed taking care of their home in the country.

In 2015 they decided to stay “full-time” in Rochester.