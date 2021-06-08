Bob and Joan Nowicki Celebrated 60 Years

Bob and Joan Nowicki said “I do!” 60 years ago on June 3rd, 1961. Bob, from Chicago moved to a downstairs apartment by St. Mary’s Hospital while training with IBM. Joan (Piwarski) from Gaastra, MI, was living upstairs while she was completing Nursing School at St Mary’s. He heard about the ‘hot’ nurses upstairs and she heard about the new ‘hot’ guys moving in downstairs and t he rest, as they say, is history.

These two are blessed with 3 darling daughters, Cheryl, Cyndi (Jeff), & Caryn (Ed). They have 7 amazing grand-children, Sami (Megan), Ryan, Adam, Nick, Zach, Kaitlyn, Kasey, a great-grand-daughter, Audrina, and a puppy, Buddy who all love these two very, very much.

Feel free to honk as you drive by their house. If they hear you, they will know it’s a belated honk of congrats!