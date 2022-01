Leif “Curly” and Joy Bollesen were married on August 12, 1956 in Clark, SD. They moved to Rochester, MN in 1961 and have made it their home. They are adored and treasured by their daughters: Denise, Karla, Marta and Elise and their families. Congratulations can be sent to their new home: 2205 2nd Street SW, Apt 444; Rochester, MN 55902