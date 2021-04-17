DBS Group appoints new project coordinator

DBS Group has hired a new project coordinator to join its Rochester, Minnesota, office. Nicole Finne joined the design-build construction firm last month.

Finne brings 28 years of industry experience to DBS Group. In her most recent position, she served as senior project coordinator for a commercial construction company. There she oversaw contract administration while managing insurance matters, closeout, progress reports, invoicing, RFPs and much more.

“Nicole clearly has the hard skills we need for this position. But equally important, she has experience serving clients directly and working as part of a professional team — one that includes estimators, project managers, project superintendents and designers as we have at DBS Group,” said Chris Walters, president and CEO of DBS Group. “She’s the person we need to support our growing Rochester operations.”

Finne has a long history of community service. She is a longtime member and past board director for the local chapter of the National Association of Women in Construction and has volunteered with various community organizations, including Habitat for Humanity and Channel One Food Bank.

DBS Group has been operating in Rochester for the past year and, in February, announced plans to open an office on 40th Avenue NW. The company already has several employees in the area and expects to open the new office this summer.

