DBS Group hires new Vice President

DBS Group has hired Jeff Anneke of Rochester, Minnesota, as vice president of business development. In his new role, Anneke will advance the design-build construction company’s key priorities and drive strategic partnerships. Based in Onalaska, Wisconsin, DBS Group has experienced steady growth since its inception five years ago. Having completed commercial construction projects locally, regionally and throughout the Upper Midwest, the young company has scaled to a level requiring a business development professional. Anneke began his sales and management career in the pharmaceutical industry, earning top distinction for his ability to help clients achieve their business objectives by bringing the right solutions to meet the right needs at the right time. He also brings property development expertise from developing and managing investment properties for the past 20 years, and he holds a B.S. in business administration from the University of Wisconsin – La Crosse. “Jeff is an important addition to our team. He has the experience and disposition to serve as a true partner to our clients,” said DBS Group President and CEO Chris Walters. “The core skills that have made Jeff successful — asking the right questions, listening, problem-solving, having a can-do attitude — will translate well to our clients and prospects and to the way we do business.” DBS Group is a design-build construction manager and general contractor based in Onalaska, Wisconsin. Experts in design-build project delivery in a variety of commercial construction markets, DBS Group manages building projects from conception to completion. The company has in-house designers, as well as external design partners, who collaborate with DBS Group’s estimating and construction experts to deliver projects that are on time and on budget. For more information regarding DBS Group, visit DBSG.com or call (608) 881-6007.