DBS Group project manager earns ICC certification

DBS Group Project Manager Steve Bieniek of Rochester, Minnesota, has earned certification as a National Standard Building Contractor from the International Code Council. ICC certification is proof to prospective clients that a builder is qualified for the project and has the expertise to ensure safe, affordable, and sustainable buildings.

Certification follows a rigorous exam based on the ICC International Building Code, ICC International Residential Code, and the ICC Concrete Manual. The exam is designed to provide licensing agencies a means to qualify a contractor to obtain a contractor license in a city, county or state that requires the certification.

For more information regarding DBS Group, visit DBSG.com or call (608) 881-6007.

DBS Group is a design-build construction manager and general contractor based in Onalaska, Wisconsin. Experts in design-build project delivery in various commercial construction markets, DBS Group manages building projects from conception to completion with a proven track record of optimizing facility performance, maximizing the owner’s investment, virtually eliminating change orders after construction commences and ensuring that the project is delivered on-schedule and on-budget.