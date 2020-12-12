DBS Group project manager earns national certification

Rochester resident and construction project manager Brian Sheehan of DBS Group has earned certification in the Design-Build Institute of America. Sheehan’s designation as a nationally certified Associate Design-Build Professional signifies his extensive education and experience in the nation’s fastest-growing commercial construction method.

Design-build is where one entity, the design-builder, contracts with the project owner to provide both design and construction services. The method increases collaboration and communication between the owner, designer and contractor. That, in turn, increases cost efficiencies, reduces change orders and speeds the construction schedule — all while meeting or exceeding overall project goals. Based on dollar volume, design-build accounts for almost half of all design and construction spending in the U.S., according to FMI, a national engineering and construction consulting firm.

As the nation’s only measurable standard of a professional’s knowledge of design-build project delivery, the DBIA certification identifies Sheehan as a design and construction professional who knows and exercises best practices in the method. DBS Group is a design-build construction manager and general contractor based in Onalaska, Wisconsin. Experts in design-build project delivery in various commercial construction markets, DBS Group manages building projects from conception to completion. The company’s in-house designers and external design partners collaborate with DBS Group’s estimating and construction experts to deliver projects on time and on budget.

For more information regarding DBS Group, visit DBSG.com or call (608) 881-6007.