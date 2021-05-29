Denisen 50th Anniversary

Dr. Gerald and Dorothy (Blahnik) Denisen will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on May 29, 2021. The couple was married in Spring Valley, MN, but has called Grand Meadow their home for the past 50 years.

The couple has 7 children including Trevor, Rebecca (Chad), Amy (Brent), Sally (Kevin), Amanda (Jeff), Dillon and Cassandra (Aaron) and 16 grandchildren. The large family has kept the couple very active throughout their life, but they wouldn’t have it any other way!

Gerald has been the town veterinarian for over 50 years and is still practicing with help from his beloved wife, Dorothy. The couple plans to celebrate their special day by having a summer cookout with their family.