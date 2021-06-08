Engelhart 70th Anniversary

Doris (Fehr) and Kerwin Engelhart celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on June 9, 2021. They were married on June 9, 1951 at First Congregational Church in Fargo, North Dakota, after meeting in science class as students at Hamline University in St. Paul. Doris and Kerwin have been active members of the Rochester community for over 60 years. They are adored and appreciated by their family, including daughters Paula Hart (Karl Gensheimer) and Lisa O’Brien (Gerald), granddaughters Lara Manor (Doug) and Melissa O’Brien, great-grandson Declan Manor and great-granddaughter Alice Manor. A family celebration was held recently at the Hubbell House in Mantorville.