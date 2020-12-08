First Alliance Credit Union Donates $6,500 to Channel One Regional Food Bank

Rochester, MN - First Alliance Credit Union donated $6,500 to Channel One Regional Food Bank to provide much needed assistance to individuals and families experiencing food insecurity in our community.

“Partnerships are essential to achieving our vision of every community in our region being food secure. Channel One Regional Food Bank expresses sincere gratitude for our generous community partner, First Alliance Credit Union,” said Jessica Sund, Development Director of Channel One Regional Food Bank.

The COVID-19 pandemic has placed a strain on resources for Channel One Regional Food Bank and food banks across the nation. Channel One is unable to accept community donations, and their most significant source of food, the grocery industry is also strained.

First Alliance Credit Union’s President/CEO, Michael Rosek said, “Access to food, housing and education are the foundations for success for any community. Helping families who may be struggling with food insecurity is where we believe we can make the greatest impact.”

Every dollar donated to Channel One provides four meals. The donation from the credit union will provide 26,000 meals to our community.

The First Alliance team presented the check to Channel One via Zoom on November 30, 2020. About First Alliance Credit Union

First Alliance Credit Union is the original credit union in Rochester, Minnesota, founded in 1932 by Rochester firefighters and a school teacher. Membership is open to everyone who lives, works, worships, owns a business or attends school in Olmsted, Winona, Wabasha, Dodge and Goodhue counties. About Channel One Regional Food Bank

Channel One Regional Food Bank’s, mission is to strengthen food access and build healthy communities with a vision that every community in our region is food secure. They serve people experiencing hunger in 14 counties in southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin through a network of 200 food shelves, pantries and programs.