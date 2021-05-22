Happy Golden Anniversary

The children of Martin and Pat are pleased to announce the 50th Wedding Anniversary of their parents.

Martin Feist and Pat Debes were married on May 22nd, 1971 in Kansas.

Martin worked as a chemist for Hormel Foods for over 30 years. He is still active with Queen of Angels church and the Knights of Columbus.

Pat worked as a cook for Queen of Angels school. She is still active with the Queen of Angels quilters.

Their much loved prosperity includes five sons : Marty, Jeremy (Nancy), Don (Kris), Tim and Tony (Meg), and five grandchildren Kaya, Cora, Syd, Rosie, and Ameila