The children of Harvey and Betty (Josselyn) Holtan happily announce their parents’ 70th wedding anniversary. Harvey and Betty were married June 16, 1950 at East St. Olaf in Rock Dell, MN. They have 5 children: Wayne Holtan (Laura) of San Diego,CA; Gail Gillard (John) of Hutchinson,MN; Judy Braatz of Rochester; Karen Reeves (Craig) of Olathe,KS; Sara Andreen (Don) of Rochester. They have 14 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren.