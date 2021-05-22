Home Federal Savings Bank Welcomes New Board Member

Dr. Barbara Butts Williams steps into Board of Directors role at HMN Financial, Inc. Home Federal is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Barbara Butts Williams as the newest board member to the HMN Financial, Inc. Board of Directors. She will be filling the vacancy created by the retirement of former Chairman of the Board, Dr. Hugh Smith. Dr. Smith served on the Board since 2009 and his contributions helped shape the strength and success of Home Federal.

Thank You to Dr. Smith. “Dr. Smith was invaluable as a source of sound advice and inspiration to management and his fellow board members during some very challenging economic times,” says HMN Financial, Inc. and Home Federal President and CEO, Brad Krehbiel. “We sincerely appreciate his commitment to HMN over the past twelve years and look forward to Dr. Butts Williams’s future contributions as she steps into this important role.”

Welcome Dr. Butts Williams. Dr. Butts Williams has served in several leadership roles at Capella University since 2002 and currently serves as Executive Dean, Social Responsibility and Community Engagement & Dean Emerita of Business. She has held executive leadership positions at several Minnesota companies including Control Data Corporation (Ceridian), St. Paul Companies (Travelers), and Wilson Learning Corporation. Dr. Butts Williams has served on the board of directors of Allina Health Systems since 2015.

About Home Federal: Home Federal Savings Bank has 15 offices in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa, and provides individuals and businesses with a full range of banking and financing services. Home Federal is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. To learn more about how you can “Bring your banking home,” visit JustCallHome.com.

Visit JustCallHome.com/HMNFinancial to learn about how the strong, local leadership at HMN Financial, Inc. has allowed Home Federal to enhance the financial well-being of our clients and community one relationship at a time since 1934.