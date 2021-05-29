SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Jack and Marge Block 75th Wedding Anniversary

Published May 29, 2021 05:14 AM
Jack and Marge Block were married on June 8th, 1946, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Rochester.  They were blessed with 5 children: Nancy (Gary) Pike, Bonnie (Ron) Stevenson, Ellen (Bob) Warda, Dave (Lynn) Block and Galen (Shery) Block, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Over their years together Jack and Marge have enjoyed camping, fishing, polka fests, traveling, ball games and playing cribbage. They will celebrate their 75th anniversary with friends and family at their home in Rochester.

