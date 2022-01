Happy 50th wedding anniversary to Mike and Deb Lawler from their family: Christa Lawler, Barrett Chase and Charlotte Chase, Jeff, Mary and Megan Lawler. Mike and Deb were married on July 31, 1971, a day gorgeous enough for Mike to catch a softball game before the ceremony. They enjoy spending time with family and their gang of forever friends, world travel and long drives -- both on backroads and fairways.