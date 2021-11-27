No God! No Peace! Know God! Know Peace!

Do you have Peace in your life? I mean real peace about the circumstances in your life? Because I confidently trust in the Lord, I have peace in my life. However, worries and fears creep into my life, trying to steal away my peace. This is our human sinful nature at work. And we, unfortunately, ALL have it! So now what? We need to have a “Christianity Check!” Turn to our Lord and pray for help and guidance, understanding that He is with us holding our right hand at all times. Yes, at all times.

“And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard our hearts and our minds in Christ Jesus.” Philippians 4:7 THANKS BE TO OUR GOD! AMEN!

Paid Advertisement