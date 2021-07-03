SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
RADKE 60th WEDDING ANNIVERSARY

Published July 03, 2021 05:14 AM
Sixty years ago, on July 1, 1961, Ron and Lois (Groff) Radke tied the knot in Tracy, Minnesota. They raised a family in Rochester where Ron taught at Mayo High School and Lois was a manager at the phone company. Ron and Lois are avid walkers and can be found most days at the end of Sophie’s leash around their neighborhood in Northeast Rochester. They are deeply loved by their many grandchildren. Their children, Jeff (Radke), Jayne (Rothschild), Patrick (Roberts) and Jacque (Peterson) congratulate them on 60 years of marriage and accomplishments together.

