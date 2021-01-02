The family of Larry Yenter thanks the many friends who have expressed comfort to us in Larry’s passing.

Thank you to pastor Stuart Weist, his wife Michelle, and their family for making the virtual memorial service available. Thank you to Pastors Weist, Black, and Mohler for sharing Gods word.

Thank you to Rod Jeche for representing Larry’s coworkers at the Mayo Med Lab.

A special thank you to the 1985 graduation class of Peterson High School. Your organized acts of kindness has been a comfort beyond words and will keep memories of Larry alive. May our great God bless all of you.