The Legend is Retiring

After 33 dedicated years, Greg Brown is retiring from the Mayo Clinic on November 3, 2020. Greg was proud to work for Mayo Clinic and truly loved getting to know a variety of people throughout his career. One of his many accomplishments was obtaining a patent with his co-workers for their creation of a biological specimen tray. He donated (in perpetuity) his proceeds from the patent to benefit Mayo Clinic Parkinson Research in honor of his father, Charles R. Brown. Luckily for all of us, he is not retiring from rock and roll! Stay tuned for the next Garage Band Jam announcement. Congratulations Greg/Dad/Grandpa! Hope you are ready for your retirement to-do list. We are so proud of you and love you lots! Love Kathy, Emily, Sarah, Derik, Zayne, Shaye, Kayde, and Elyse

We can’t celebrate in person, but send Greg a card if you’d like to pass along congratulations to 1007 17th St SW Austin, MN 55912