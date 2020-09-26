Truman and Mary Lou Olson 65th Wedding Anniversary

The family of Truman and Mary Lou Olson of Brownsdale is requesting a card shower in honor of the couple’s 65th wedding anniversary on Thursday, October 1, 2020. They were married in Albert Lea, MN in 1955 but have lived in the Brownsdale area for more than 50 years where Truman farmed and Mary Lou was a realtor. Their family includes four daughters, Sheri Olson of Kildeer, IL; Wendy (Clifford) Olson-Hodde of Rochester, MN; Pam Wollenburg of Big Lake, MN and Jill (Robert) Jones of Rochester, MN; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Cards of congratulations will reach them at 105 Latham St. N.E. Apt.111, Brownsdale, MN 55918.