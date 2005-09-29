Dakota County

Oct. 6 -- The Dakota County Soil &; Water Conservation District's annual Conservation Tour, 1 p.m., bus departs the SWCD office, Farmington

Oct. 6 -- Extension Service's High School Financial Planning Program training for teachers, 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Dakota County Northern Service Center, St. Paul

Fillmore County

Oct. 1 -- Historic Forestville's Day of Harvest activities, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Historic Forestville State Park, between Preston and Spring Valley

ADVERTISEMENT

Oct. 8 -- Eagle Bluff Learning Center's "The Best of Eagle Bluff'' program, 3 p.m.-5 p.m. with dinner to follow, Eagle Bluff Learning Center, Lanesboro

Goodhue County

Oct. 8-9 -- Red Wing Arts Association's 39th annual Fall Festival of the Arts, historic downtown, Red Wing

Oct. 18 -- 4-H Horse PDC meeting, 7 p.m., 4-H Building, Zumbrota

Oct. 20-21 -- 4-H Ambassador Retreat, 9 a.m. Thursday, noon Friday, Welch Village Ski Village, Welch

Oct. 24 -- 4-H Ambassador Meeting, 6 p.m., 4-H Building, Zumbrota

Oct. 24 -- 4-H Council meeting, 7:15 p.m., 4-H Building, Zumbrota

Oct. 25 -- 4-H Kiwanis Banquet, 6:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Red Wing

ADVERTISEMENT

Hennepin County

Oct. 1 -- "Health, Healing &; Humor: Partnering for Better Health CARE Conference, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Earle Brown Heritage Center, Brooklyn Park

Oct. 25-26 -- Minnesota Water and Annual Water Resources Combined Conference, Earle Brown Heritage Center, Brooklyn Park

Houston County

Oct. 1 -- 2005 Pumpkin and Sunflower Contest, Viking Park Gazebo, Spring Grove

Olmsted County

Sept. 29 -- Extension's "ServSafe'' certification course, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Olmsted County Public Health Department, Rochester

Ramsey County

ADVERTISEMENT

Oct. 5-6 -- 10th annual Minnesota Development Conference, Radisson Riverfront Center, St. Paul

Oct. 20-23 -- Minnesota Beef Expo, Minnesota state fairgrounds, Falcon Heights

Oct. 27 -- Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Public Input meeting to discuss and take public comments on bass special regulations, 7 p.m.-8 p.m., DNR Regional Fisheries office, St. Paul

Scott County

Oct. 14 -- Scott County Historical Society's fundraiser featuring the "King of the One Liners'' Dick Jonckowski, 6:30 p.m. social hour, Shakopee Ballroom, Shakopee

Steele County

Oct. 13 -- "Energizing Entrepreneurship and Hometown Competitiveness workshop, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Cabela's, Owatonna

Oct. 18 -- Extension Service's "Provider'' workshops to help divorcing families, Extension office, Owatonna

Wabasha County

Oct. 4 -- Extension Service's High School Financial Planning Program training for teachers, 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Wabasha-Kellogg High School, Wabasha

Waseca County

Oct. 3 -- Extension Service's High School Financial Planning Program training for teachers, 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Waseca County Courthouse East Annex, Waseca

Oct. 29 -- Farmamerica's All Hallow's Eve, noon-4 p.m., Farmamerica grounds, near Waseca

Washington County

Oct. 25 -- Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Public Input meeting to discuss and take public comments on special bass regulations for June Lake, 7 p.m.-8 p.m., Lake Elmo City Hall, Lake Elmo

Other Minnesota

Sept. 29 -- Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Public Input meeting to discuss and take public comments on special northern pike regulations for Lake of the Woods and Rainy River, 7 p.m.-9 p.m., Lake of the Woods High School, Roseau High School, Roseau

Oct. 3 -- Extension Service's High School Financial Planning Program training for teachers, 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m., City-County Federal Credit Union, Brooklyn Center

Oct. 3 -- Extension Service's High School Financial Planning Program training for teachers, 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Ruttger's Bay Lake Lodge, Deerwood

Oct. 4 -- Extension Service's High School Financial Planning Program training for teachers, 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Prairie V Conference Room in Madison Elementary's west wing, Madison

Oct. 5 -- Extension Service's High School Financial Planning Program training for teachers, 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Richfield/Bloomington Credit Union, Richfield

Oct. 6 -- Extension Service's High School Financial Planning Program training for teachers, 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Pennington County Courthouse, Thief River Falls

Oct. 6 -- Extension Service's High School Financial Planning Program training for teachers, 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Mesabi Range Community and Technical College, Virginia

Oct. 6 -- Extension Service's High School Financial Planning Program training for teachers, 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Rainy River Community College, International Falls

Oct. 6 -- Extension Service's High School Financial Planning Program training for teachers, 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Cook County High School, Grand Marias

Oct. 18 -- "Energizing Entrepreneurship and Hometown Competitiveness workshop, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Saw Mill Inn, Grand Rapids

Oct. 18 -- Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Public Input meeting to discuss and take public comments on special regulations for Rainy Lake walleye, 7 p.m.-9 p.m., Rainy Lake Community College, International Falls

WISCONSIN

Oct. 4-8 -- World Dairy Expo, Alliant Energy Center, Madison

Oct. 8 -- 4th annual Badger State Classic Show from the North Central Highland Cattle Association, 9 a.m., Dodge County fairgrounds, Beaver Dam

Oct. 27-28 -- University of Wisconsin-Madison Department of Animal Sciences and UW-Extension in cooperation with the Wisconsin Sheep Research Farm's Beginning Sheep Shearing School, Agricultural Research Station, Arlington

Oct. 29 -- Wisconsin Sheep Breeders Co-op annual meeting, Wisconsin Dells

OTHER U.S.

Sept. 30-Oct. 1 -- Sheep and Goat Field Day, South Logan County fairgrounds, Booneville, Ark.

Oct. 5 -- Ag Career Fair, Colorado State University, Fort Collins, Colo.

Oct. 7-9 -- American Livestock Breeds Conservancy annual members meeting and conference, "Green Genes: Saving Breeds Created for Grass, Greeley, Colo.

Oct. 8 -- National Hair Sheep Sale, San Angelo, Texas

Oct. 8 -- Gulf Coast Sheep Breeders Association annual meeting, Pearcy, Ark.

Oct. 15-16 -- New York State Sheep &; Wool Festival, Rhinebeck, N.Y.

Oct. 21-23 -- 2005 Women in Sustainable Agriculture Conference, Burlington, Vt.

Oct. 21-22 -- Full Blood Simmental Fleckvieh Federation Field Day, annual meeting, Huntsville, Alabama

Oct. 22 -- Maryland Sheep Breeders Association annual meeting, Westminster, Md.

Nov. 3-5 -- National Small Farm Trade Show and Conference, Boone County fairgrounds, Columbia, Mo.

Nov. 4-5 -- Farmers' Market Coalition Regional Workshop, Thompson Hall, University of New Hampshire, Durham, N.H.

Canada

Oct. 7-16 -- 2005 Maritime Fall Fair, Halifax, Nova Scotia

Oct. 15-16 -- 2005 Gencor Beef Challenge, Fairgrounds, Orangesville, Ontario

Oct. 21-22 -- 33rd annual annual Canadian Red Roundup, Westerner Park, Red Deer, Alberta

Oct. 25-29 -- North American Beef Congress, London, Ontario

Oct. 28 -- Canadian Blonde d'Aquitaine Association annual general meeting, London, Ontario

Send your meeting information to: Agri Calendar, Agri News, P.O. Box 6118, Rochester, Minn., 55903-6118.