star-studded "North Country" promises to not only do well at the box office, but also grab nominations at Oscar time. Here's a look at some of the Minnesota movie successes it could join:

"Airport" (1970)

Stars: Dean Martin, Burt Lancaster, Jacqueline Bisset, Helen Hayes.

Oscar buzz: Ten nominations including best picture; Hayes won for best supporting actress.

Box office: $100.5 million.

You'll recognize: Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

"Purple Rain" (1984)

Stars: Prince, Morris Day.

Oscar buzz: Prince won for best original song score.

Box office: $68.4 million.

You'll recognize: First Avenue and 7th St. Entry in Minneapolis.

The three "Mighty Ducks" movies (1992, 1994, 1996)

Stars: Emilio Estevez, Joshua Jackson.

Oscar buzz: No nominations.

Box office: $119.4 million combined.

You'll recognize: The old Met Center and the Mall of America in Bloomington, Mickey's Diner in St. Paul.

"Grumpy Old Men" (1993) "Grumpier Old Men" (1995)

Star: Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau, Ann-Margaret, Daryl Hannah, Sophia Loren (sequel only).

Oscar buzz: No nominations.

Box office: $141.7 million combined.

You'll recognize: Many references to Wabasha, where the film is set, but none of the Minnesota filming apparently happened there.

"Fargo" (1996)

Stars: William H. Macy, Steve Buscemi, Frances McDormand.

Oscar buzz: Seven nominations including best picture; McDormand won for best actress and the Coen brothers won a screenplay award.

Domestic box office: $24.5 million.

You'll recognize: The Minneapolis skyline and various locations around the Twin Cities and Brainerd.

"Jingle All the Way" (1996)

Stars: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sinbad, Phil Hartman.

Oscar buzz: No nominations.

Box office: $60.6 million.

You'll recognize: The Mall of America in Bloomington, Mickey's Diner in St. Paul.

BOX: Minnesota movie trivia

Think you know everything there is to know about Minnesota movies? Test your knowledge:

1. "Mallrats" was filmed at which of the following locations?

a) The Mall of America

b) Eden Prairie Mall

c) Ridgedale

d) Crossroads Shopping Center in St. Cloud

2. Which of the following baseball movies includes scenes shot in the Metrodome?

a) "Field of Dreams"

b) "Major League"

c) "Little Big League"

d) "Bull Durham"

3. What Minnesota movie starred Kirsten Dunst, Brittany Murphy and Kirstie Alley?

a) "Feeling Minnesota"

b) "Drop Dead Gorgeous"

c) "Untamed Heart"

d) "Joe Somebody"

4. Which of the following actresses did not appear in "Beautiful Girls?"

a) Natalie Portman

b) Rosie O'Donnell

c) Uma Thurman

d) Charlize Theron

5. Which two Minnesota movies feature Keanu Reeves?

a) "Feeling Minnesota"

b) "Iron Will"

c) "Youngblood"

d) "Grumpy Old Men"

Answer key:

1. B

2. C

3. B

4. D

5. A and C

--Matt Russell