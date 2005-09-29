Carver County

Oct. 4 -- Extension Service's High School Financial Planning Program training for teachers, 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Carver County Government Center, Chaska

Chippewa County

Oct. 8 -- Pasture Livestock Production and Direct Marketing field day, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Pastures A' Plenty Farm, Kirkhoven

Chisago County

Oct. 4 -- Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Public Input meeting to discuss and take public comments on special bass regulations for Chisago Lake and South Lindstrom Lake, Chisago City Hall, Chisago City

Douglas County

Oct. 30 -- Alexandria Technical College Open House, 1 p.m.-4 p.m., Alexandria Technical College, Alexandria

Hennepin County

Oct. 1 -- "Health, Healing &; Humor: Partnering for Better Health CARE Conference, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Earle Brown Heritage Center, Brooklyn Park

Oct. 25-26 -- Minnesota Water and Annual Water Resources Combined Conference, Earle Brown Heritage Center, Brooklyn Park

Kandiyohi County

Oct. 6 -- Kandiyohi County Farmers Union Convention, 6:30 p.m., Community Center, Kandiyohi

Oct. 12 -- "Energizing Entrepreneurship and Hometown Competitiveness workshop, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Holiday Inn, Willmar

Meeker County

Sept. 29 -- Meeker County Farmers Union Convention, 7:30 p.m., Litchfield VFW basement, Litchfield

Morrison County

Nov. 8 -- Minnesota's Greatest Generation: Preserving Family History, 7 p.m., Charles A. Lindbergh Historic Site, Little Falls

Ramsey County

Oct. 5-6 -- 10th annual Minnesota Development Conference, Radisson Riverfront Center, St. Paul

Oct. 20-23 -- Minnesota Beef Expo, Minnesota state fairgrounds, Falcon Heights

Oct. 27 -- Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Public Input meeting to discuss and take public comments on bass special regulations, 7 p.m.-8 p.m., DNR Regional Fisheries office, St. Paul

Scott County

Oct. 14 -- Scott County Historical Society's fundraiser featuring the "King of the One Liners'' Dick Jonckowski, 6:30 p.m. social hour, Shakopee Ballroom, Shakopee

Sherburne County

Oct. 10 -- Homeschool Happenings, 1 p.m.-5 p.m., Oliver Kelley Farm, Elk River

Oct. 20 -- Harvest Bee, noon-5 p.m., Oliver Kelley Farm, Elk River

Oct. 27 -- "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow'' event, 7 p.m., Oliver Kelley Farm, Elk River

Stearns County

Oct. 5 -- Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Public Input meeting to discuss and take public comments on special northern pike regulations on Long Lake and Crooked Lake, 7 p.m.-9 p.m., Lyndon Township Hall, Clearwater

Oct. 5 -- Extension Service's "Provider'' workshops to help divorcing families, Stearns History Museum, St. Cloud

Todd County

Oct. 4 -- Extension Service program, "Beyond Fish Sticks Lesson'' taught by Carol Ann Burtness, 2:15 p.m., Courthouse Annex Complex, Long Prairie

Washington County

Oct. 25 -- Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Public Input meeting to discuss and take public comments on special bass regulations for June Lake, 7 p.m.-8 p.m., Lake Elmo City Hall, Lake Elmo

Other Minnesota

Sept. 29 -- Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Public Input meeting to discuss and take public comments on special northern pike regulations for Lake of the Woods and Rainy River, 7 p.m.-9 p.m., Lake of the Woods High School, Roseau High School, Roseau

Oct. 3 -- Extension Service's High School Financial Planning Program training for teachers, 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m., City-County Federal Credit Union, Brooklyn Center

Oct. 3 -- Extension Service's High School Financial Planning Program training for teachers, 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Ruttger's Bay Lake Lodge, Deerwood

Oct. 4 -- Extension Service's High School Financial Planning Program training for teachers, 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Prairie V Conference Room in Madison Elementary's west wing, Madison

Oct. 5 -- Extension Service's High School Financial Planning Program training for teachers, 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Richfield/Bloomington Credit Union, Richfield

Oct. 6 -- Extension Service's High School Financial Planning Program training for teachers, 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Pennington County Courthouse, Thief River Falls

Oct. 6 -- Extension Service's High School Financial Planning Program training for teachers, 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Mesabi Range Community and Technical College, Virginia

Oct. 6 -- Extension Service's High School Financial Planning Program training for teachers, 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Rainy River Community College, International Falls

Oct. 6 -- Extension Service's High School Financial Planning Program training for teachers, 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Cook County High School, Grand Marias

Oct. 18 -- "Energizing Entrepreneurship and Hometown Competitiveness workshop, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Saw Mill Inn, Grand Rapids

Oct. 18 -- Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Public Input meeting to discuss and take public comments on special regulations for Rainy Lake walleye, 7 p.m.-9 p.m., Rainy Lake Community College, International Falls

WISCONSIN

Oct. 4-8 -- World Dairy Expo, Alliant Energy Center, Madison

Oct. 8 -- 4th annual Badger State Classic Show from the North Central Highland Cattle Association, 9 a.m., Dodge County fairgrounds, Beaver Dam

Oct. 27-28 -- University of Wisconsin-Madison Department of Animal Sciences and UW-Extension in cooperation with the Wisconsin Sheep Research Farm's Beginning Sheep Shearing School, Agricultural Research Station, Arlington

Oct. 29 -- Wisconsin Sheep Breeders Co-op annual meeting, Wisconsin Dells

OTHER U.S.

Sept. 30-Oct. 1 -- Sheep and Goat Field Day, South Logan County fairgrounds, Booneville, Ark.

Oct. 5 -- Ag Career Fair, Colorado State University, Fort Collins, Colo.

Oct. 7-9 -- American Livestock Breeds Conservancy annual members meeting and conference, "Green Genes: Saving Breeds Created for Grass, Greeley, Colo.

Oct. 8 -- National Hair Sheep Sale, San Angelo, Texas

Oct. 8 -- Gulf Coast Sheep Breeders Association annual meeting, Pearcy, Ark.

Oct. 15-16 -- New York State Sheep &; Wool Festival, Rhinebeck, N.Y.

Oct. 21-23 -- 2005 Women in Sustainable Agriculture Conference, Burlington, Vt.

Oct. 21-22 -- Full Blood Simmental Fleckvieh Federation Field Day, annual meeting, Huntsville, Alabama

Oct. 22 -- Maryland Sheep Breeders Association annual meeting, Westminster, Md.

Nov. 3-5 -- National Small Farm Trade Show and Conference, Boone County fairgrounds, Columbia, Mo.

Nov. 4-5 -- Farmers' Market Coalition Regional Workshop, Thompson Hall, University of New Hampshire, Durham, N.H.

Canada

Oct. 7-16 -- 2005 Maritime Fall Fair, Halifax, Nova Scotia

Oct. 15-16 -- 2005 Gencor Beef Challenge, Fairgrounds, Orangesville, Ontario

Oct. 21-22 -- 33rd annual annual Canadian Red Roundup, Westerner Park, Red Deer, Alberta

Oct. 25-29 -- North American Beef Congress, London, Ontario

Oct. 28 -- Canadian Blonde d'Aquitaine Association annual general meeting, London, Ontario

