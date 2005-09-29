MINNESOTA
Carver County
Oct. 4 -- Extension Service's High School Financial Planning Program training for teachers, 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Carver County Government Center, Chaska
Chippewa County
Oct. 8 -- Pasture Livestock Production and Direct Marketing field day, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Pastures A' Plenty Farm, Kirkhoven
Chisago County
Oct. 4 -- Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Public Input meeting to discuss and take public comments on special bass regulations for Chisago Lake and South Lindstrom Lake, Chisago City Hall, Chisago City
Douglas County
Oct. 30 -- Alexandria Technical College Open House, 1 p.m.-4 p.m., Alexandria Technical College, Alexandria
Hennepin County
Oct. 1 -- "Health, Healing &; Humor: Partnering for Better Health CARE Conference, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Earle Brown Heritage Center, Brooklyn Park
Oct. 25-26 -- Minnesota Water and Annual Water Resources Combined Conference, Earle Brown Heritage Center, Brooklyn Park
Kandiyohi County
Oct. 6 -- Kandiyohi County Farmers Union Convention, 6:30 p.m., Community Center, Kandiyohi
Oct. 12 -- "Energizing Entrepreneurship and Hometown Competitiveness workshop, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Holiday Inn, Willmar
Meeker County
Sept. 29 -- Meeker County Farmers Union Convention, 7:30 p.m., Litchfield VFW basement, Litchfield
Morrison County
Nov. 8 -- Minnesota's Greatest Generation: Preserving Family History, 7 p.m., Charles A. Lindbergh Historic Site, Little Falls
Ramsey County
Oct. 5-6 -- 10th annual Minnesota Development Conference, Radisson Riverfront Center, St. Paul
Oct. 20-23 -- Minnesota Beef Expo, Minnesota state fairgrounds, Falcon Heights
Oct. 27 -- Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Public Input meeting to discuss and take public comments on bass special regulations, 7 p.m.-8 p.m., DNR Regional Fisheries office, St. Paul
Scott County
Oct. 14 -- Scott County Historical Society's fundraiser featuring the "King of the One Liners'' Dick Jonckowski, 6:30 p.m. social hour, Shakopee Ballroom, Shakopee
Sherburne County
Oct. 10 -- Homeschool Happenings, 1 p.m.-5 p.m., Oliver Kelley Farm, Elk River
Oct. 20 -- Harvest Bee, noon-5 p.m., Oliver Kelley Farm, Elk River
Oct. 27 -- "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow'' event, 7 p.m., Oliver Kelley Farm, Elk River
Stearns County
Oct. 5 -- Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Public Input meeting to discuss and take public comments on special northern pike regulations on Long Lake and Crooked Lake, 7 p.m.-9 p.m., Lyndon Township Hall, Clearwater
Oct. 5 -- Extension Service's "Provider'' workshops to help divorcing families, Stearns History Museum, St. Cloud
Todd County
Oct. 4 -- Extension Service program, "Beyond Fish Sticks Lesson'' taught by Carol Ann Burtness, 2:15 p.m., Courthouse Annex Complex, Long Prairie
Washington County
Oct. 25 -- Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Public Input meeting to discuss and take public comments on special bass regulations for June Lake, 7 p.m.-8 p.m., Lake Elmo City Hall, Lake Elmo
Other Minnesota
Sept. 29 -- Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Public Input meeting to discuss and take public comments on special northern pike regulations for Lake of the Woods and Rainy River, 7 p.m.-9 p.m., Lake of the Woods High School, Roseau High School, Roseau
Oct. 3 -- Extension Service's High School Financial Planning Program training for teachers, 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m., City-County Federal Credit Union, Brooklyn Center
Oct. 3 -- Extension Service's High School Financial Planning Program training for teachers, 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Ruttger's Bay Lake Lodge, Deerwood
Oct. 4 -- Extension Service's High School Financial Planning Program training for teachers, 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Prairie V Conference Room in Madison Elementary's west wing, Madison
Oct. 5 -- Extension Service's High School Financial Planning Program training for teachers, 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Richfield/Bloomington Credit Union, Richfield
Oct. 6 -- Extension Service's High School Financial Planning Program training for teachers, 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Pennington County Courthouse, Thief River Falls
Oct. 6 -- Extension Service's High School Financial Planning Program training for teachers, 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Mesabi Range Community and Technical College, Virginia
Oct. 6 -- Extension Service's High School Financial Planning Program training for teachers, 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Rainy River Community College, International Falls
Oct. 6 -- Extension Service's High School Financial Planning Program training for teachers, 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Cook County High School, Grand Marias
Oct. 18 -- "Energizing Entrepreneurship and Hometown Competitiveness workshop, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Saw Mill Inn, Grand Rapids
Oct. 18 -- Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Public Input meeting to discuss and take public comments on special regulations for Rainy Lake walleye, 7 p.m.-9 p.m., Rainy Lake Community College, International Falls
WISCONSIN
Oct. 4-8 -- World Dairy Expo, Alliant Energy Center, Madison
Oct. 8 -- 4th annual Badger State Classic Show from the North Central Highland Cattle Association, 9 a.m., Dodge County fairgrounds, Beaver Dam
Oct. 27-28 -- University of Wisconsin-Madison Department of Animal Sciences and UW-Extension in cooperation with the Wisconsin Sheep Research Farm's Beginning Sheep Shearing School, Agricultural Research Station, Arlington
Oct. 29 -- Wisconsin Sheep Breeders Co-op annual meeting, Wisconsin Dells
OTHER U.S.
Sept. 30-Oct. 1 -- Sheep and Goat Field Day, South Logan County fairgrounds, Booneville, Ark.
Oct. 5 -- Ag Career Fair, Colorado State University, Fort Collins, Colo.
Oct. 7-9 -- American Livestock Breeds Conservancy annual members meeting and conference, "Green Genes: Saving Breeds Created for Grass, Greeley, Colo.
Oct. 8 -- National Hair Sheep Sale, San Angelo, Texas
Oct. 8 -- Gulf Coast Sheep Breeders Association annual meeting, Pearcy, Ark.
Oct. 15-16 -- New York State Sheep &; Wool Festival, Rhinebeck, N.Y.
Oct. 21-23 -- 2005 Women in Sustainable Agriculture Conference, Burlington, Vt.
Oct. 21-22 -- Full Blood Simmental Fleckvieh Federation Field Day, annual meeting, Huntsville, Alabama
Oct. 22 -- Maryland Sheep Breeders Association annual meeting, Westminster, Md.
Nov. 3-5 -- National Small Farm Trade Show and Conference, Boone County fairgrounds, Columbia, Mo.
Nov. 4-5 -- Farmers' Market Coalition Regional Workshop, Thompson Hall, University of New Hampshire, Durham, N.H.
Canada
Oct. 7-16 -- 2005 Maritime Fall Fair, Halifax, Nova Scotia
Oct. 15-16 -- 2005 Gencor Beef Challenge, Fairgrounds, Orangesville, Ontario
Oct. 21-22 -- 33rd annual annual Canadian Red Roundup, Westerner Park, Red Deer, Alberta
Oct. 25-29 -- North American Beef Congress, London, Ontario
Oct. 28 -- Canadian Blonde d'Aquitaine Association annual general meeting, London, Ontario
Send your meeting information to: Agri Calendar, Agri News, P.O. Box 6118, Rochester, Minn., 55903-6118.