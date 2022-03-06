MSHSL Individual Wrestling Championships

030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6593.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge prepares to wrestle Simley's Soren Herzog in a 195-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Berge defeated Herzog, becoming a five-time State Champion.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5804A.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge wrestles Simley's Soren Herzog in a 195-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Berge defeated Herzog, becoming a five-time State Champion.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6770.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge wrestles Simley's Soren Herzog in a 195-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Berge defeated Herzog, becoming a five-time State Champion.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6815.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge defeats Simley's Soren Herzog in a 195-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Berge is now a five-time State Champion.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6824.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge defeats Simley's Soren Herzog in a 195-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Berge is now a five-time State Champion.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6831.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville fans cheer after Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge defeated Simley's Soren Herzog in a 195-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6842.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge defeats Simley's Soren Herzog in a 195-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Berge is now a five-time State Champion.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6855.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge acknowledges the fans after defeating Simley's Soren Herzog in a 195-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Berge is now a five-time State Champion.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6870.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge hugs head coach Jamie Heidt after defeating Simley's Soren Herzog in a 195-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Berge is now a five-time State Champion.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6889_1.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge wrestles Simley's Soren Herzog in a 195-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Berge defeated Herzog, becoming a five-time State Champion.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6916.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge acknowledges the fans after defeating Simley's Soren Herzog in a 195-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Berge is now a five-time State Champion.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6919.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge acknowledges the fans after defeating Simley's Soren Herzog in a 195-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Berge is now a five-time State Champion.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5978_1.jpg
Byron's Maxwell Petersen reacts after defeating New Prague's Colton Bornholdt in a 145-pound Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5630A.jpg
The Individual Championship matches were held Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5274.jpg
Pine Island coaches talk with Lauren Elsmore before she wrestles Simley's Charli Raymond in a 100-pound Girls Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5286.jpg
Pine Island's Lauren Elsmore wrestles Simley's Charli Raymond in a 100-pound Girls Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5316.jpg
Pine Island's Lauren Elsmore wrestles Simley's Charli Raymond in a 100-pound Girls Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5344.jpg
Pine Island's Lauren Elsmore wrestles Simley's Charli Raymond in a 100-pound Girls Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5401.jpg
Pine Island's Lauren Elsmore wrestles Simley's Charli Raymond in a 100-pound Girls Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5459.jpg
Pine Island's Lauren Elsmore shakes hands with Simley coaches after being defeated by Simley's Charli Raymond in a 100-pound Girls Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5503.jpg
Goodhue's Ryan Bortz is introduced before wrestling Jackson County Central's Nolan Ambrose in a 113-pound Class A Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Nolan Ambrose defeated Ryan Bortz.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5547.jpg
Goodhue's Ryan Bortz wrestles Jackson County Central's Nolan Ambrose in a 113-pound Class A Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Nolan Ambrose defeated Ryan Bortz.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5604.jpg
Goodhue's Ryan Bortz wrestles Jackson County Central's Nolan Ambrose in a 113-pound Class A Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Nolan Ambrose defeated Ryan Bortz.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5644.jpg
Goodhue's Ryan Bortz wrestles Jackson County Central's Nolan Ambrose in a 113-pound Class A Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Nolan Ambrose defeated Ryan Bortz.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5685.jpg
Grand Meadow/ LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland's Diann Smith prepares to wrestle Eastview's Riley Myers in a 138-pound Girls Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Riley Myers defeated Diann Smith.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5735.jpg
Grand Meadow/ LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland's Diann Smith wrestles Eastview's Riley Myers in a 138-pound Girls Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Riley Myers defeated Diann Smith.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6063.jpg
Dover-Eyota's Gavin Gust wrestles Royalton/Upsala's Jacob Leibold in a 152-pound Class A Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Gust defeated Leibold.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6110.jpg
Dover-Eyota's Gavin Gust wrestles Royalton/Upsala's Jacob Leibold in a 152-pound Class A Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Gust defeated Leibold.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6149.jpg
Dover-Eyota's Gavin Gust wrestles Royalton/Upsala's Jacob Leibold in a 152-pound Class A Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Gust defeated Leibold.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6201.jpg
Dover-Eyota's Gavin Gust reacts after defeating Royalton/Upsala's Jacob Leibold in a 152-pound Class A Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6211.jpg
Dover-Eyota's Gavin Gust reacts after defeating Royalton/Upsala's Jacob Leibold in a 152-pound Class A Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6248.jpg
Dover-Eyota's Gavin Gust reacts after defeating Royalton/Upsala's Jacob Leibold in a 152-pound Class A Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5743A.jpg
Dover-Eyota's Gavin Gust hugs his coaches after defeating Royalton/Upsala's Jacob Leibold in a 152-pound Class A Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5765A.jpg
Dover-Eyota's Gavin Gust hugs his coaches after defeating Royalton/Upsala's Jacob Leibold in a 152-pound Class A Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6005.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Logan Vaughan wrestles Becker's Mason Doucette in a 152-pound Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Doucette defeated Vaughan.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-8936.JPG
Kasson-Mantorville's Logan Vaughan wrestles Becker's Mason Doucette in a 152-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6269.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Cole Glazier talks with his coaches before wrestling Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus' Connor Tulenchik in a 170-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.Connor Tulenchik defeated Cole Glazier.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6280.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Cole Glazier prepares to wrestle Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus' Connor Tulenchik in a 170-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Connor Tulenchik defeated Cole Glazier.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6298.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Cole Glazier wrestles Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus' Connor Tulenchik in a 170-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Connor Tulenchik defeated Cole Glazier.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6333.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Cole Glazier wrestles Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus' Connor Tulenchik in a 170-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Connor Tulenchik defeated Cole Glazier.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6394.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Cole Glazier wrestles Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus' Connor Tulenchik in a 170-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Connor Tulenchik defeated Cole Glazier.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6402.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Cole Glazier reacts after being defeated by Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus' Connor Tulenchik in a 170-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6414.jpg
Chatfield's Grady Schott wrestles Kimball Area's Carter Holtz in a 182-pound Class A Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Grady Schott defeated Carter Holtz.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6438.jpg
Chatfield's Grady Schott wrestles Kimball Area's Carter Holtz in a 182-pound Class A Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Grady Schott defeated Carter Holtz.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6498.jpg
Chatfield's Grady Schott, bottom, wrestles Kimball Area's Carter Holtz in a 182-pound Class A Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Grady Schott defeated Carter Holtz.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6531.jpg
Chatfield's Grady Schott reacts after defeating Kimball Area's Carter Holtz in a 182-pound Class A Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6553.jpg
Chatfield's Grady Schott reacts after defeating Kimball Area's Carter Holtz in a 182-pound Class A Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5789A.jpg
Chatfield's Grady Schott reacts after defeating Kimball Area's Carter Holtz in a 182-pound Class A Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6571.jpg
Chatfield's Grady Schott hugs his coaches after defeating Kimball Area's Carter Holtz in a 182-pound Class A Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6974.jpg
Lake City's Max Balow wrestles Foley's Elijah Novak in a 285-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Novak defeated Balow.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6985.jpg
Lake City's Max Balow wrestles Foley's Elijah Novak in a 285-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Novak defeated Balow.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5819A.jpg
Lake City's Max Balow wrestles Foley's Elijah Novak in a 285-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Novak defeated Balow.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-7019.jpg
Lake City's Max Balow wrestles Foley's Elijah Novak in a 285-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Novak defeated Balow.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-7044.jpg
Lake City's Max Balow wrestles Foley's Elijah Novak in a 285-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Novak defeated Balow.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5797.jpg
Byron's Maxwell Petersen wrestles New Prague Colton Bornholdt in a 145-pound Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Petersen defeated Bornholdt.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5670A.jpg
Byron's Maxwell Petersen wrestles New Prague's Colton Bornholdt in a 145-pound Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Petersen defeated Bornholdt.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5842.jpg
Byron's Maxwell Petersen talks to his coaches as he wrestles New Prague's Colton Bornholdt in a 145-pound Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Petersen defeated Bornholdt.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5867.jpg
Byron's Maxwell Petersen wrestles New Prague's Colton Bornholdt in a 145-pound Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Petersen defeated Bornholdt.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5874.jpg
Byron's Maxwell Petersen wrestles New Prague's Colton Bornholdt in a 145-pound Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Petersen defeated Bornholdt.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5678A.jpg
Byron's Maxwell Petersen wrestles New Prague's Colton Bornholdt in a 145-pound Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Petersen defeated Bornholdt.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5903.jpg
Byron's Maxwell Petersen wrestles New Prague's Colton Bornholdt in a 145-pound Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Petersen defeated Bornholdt.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5928.jpg
Byron wrestling coach Ryan Radke cheers from the stands as Byron's Maxwell Petersen wrestles New Prague's Colton Bornholdt in a 145-pound Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Petersen defeated Bornholdt 3-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5958.jpg
Byron's Maxwell Petersen does a flip after defeating New Prague's Colton Bornholdt in a 145-pound Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5974.jpg
Byron's Maxwell Petersen reacts after defeating New Prague's Colton Bornholdt in a 145-pound Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5978_1.jpg
Byron's Maxwell Petersen reacts after defeating New Prague's Colton Bornholdt in a 145-pound Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5686A.jpg
Byron's Maxwell Petersen reacts after defeating New Prague's Colton Bornholdt in a 145-pound Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5704A.jpg
Byron's Maxwell Petersen shakes hands with his coach after after defeating New Prague's Colton Bornholdt 145-pound Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin