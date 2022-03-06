MSHSL Individual Wrestling Championships

1 of 67: 030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6593.jpg Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge prepares to wrestle Simley's Soren Herzog in a 195-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Berge defeated Herzog, becoming a five-time State Champion. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

4 of 67: 030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6815.jpg Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge defeats Simley's Soren Herzog in a 195-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Berge is now a five-time State Champion. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

6 of 67: 030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6831.jpg Kasson-Mantorville fans cheer after Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge defeated Simley's Soren Herzog in a 195-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

8 of 67: 030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6855.jpg Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge acknowledges the fans after defeating Simley's Soren Herzog in a 195-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Berge is now a five-time State Champion. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

9 of 67: 030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6870.jpg Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge hugs head coach Jamie Heidt after defeating Simley's Soren Herzog in a 195-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Berge is now a five-time State Champion. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

13 of 67: 030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5978_1.jpg Byron's Maxwell Petersen reacts after defeating New Prague's Colton Bornholdt in a 145-pound Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

14 of 67: 030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5630A.jpg The Individual Championship matches were held Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

15 of 67: 030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5274.jpg Pine Island coaches talk with Lauren Elsmore before she wrestles Simley's Charli Raymond in a 100-pound Girls Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

16 of 67: 030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5286.jpg Pine Island's Lauren Elsmore wrestles Simley's Charli Raymond in a 100-pound Girls Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

20 of 67: 030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5459.jpg Pine Island's Lauren Elsmore shakes hands with Simley coaches after being defeated by Simley's Charli Raymond in a 100-pound Girls Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

21 of 67: 030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5503.jpg Goodhue's Ryan Bortz is introduced before wrestling Jackson County Central's Nolan Ambrose in a 113-pound Class A Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Nolan Ambrose defeated Ryan Bortz. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

22 of 67: 030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5547.jpg Goodhue's Ryan Bortz wrestles Jackson County Central's Nolan Ambrose in a 113-pound Class A Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Nolan Ambrose defeated Ryan Bortz. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

25 of 67: 030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5685.jpg Grand Meadow/ LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland's Diann Smith prepares to wrestle Eastview's Riley Myers in a 138-pound Girls Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Riley Myers defeated Diann Smith. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

26 of 67: 030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5735.jpg Grand Meadow/ LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland's Diann Smith wrestles Eastview's Riley Myers in a 138-pound Girls Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Riley Myers defeated Diann Smith. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

27 of 67: 030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6063.jpg Dover-Eyota's Gavin Gust wrestles Royalton/Upsala's Jacob Leibold in a 152-pound Class A Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Gust defeated Leibold. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

30 of 67: 030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6201.jpg Dover-Eyota's Gavin Gust reacts after defeating Royalton/Upsala's Jacob Leibold in a 152-pound Class A Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

33 of 67: 030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5743A.jpg Dover-Eyota's Gavin Gust hugs his coaches after defeating Royalton/Upsala's Jacob Leibold in a 152-pound Class A Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

35 of 67: 030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6005.jpg Kasson-Mantorville's Logan Vaughan wrestles Becker's Mason Doucette in a 152-pound Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Doucette defeated Vaughan. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

36 of 67: 030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-8936.JPG Kasson-Mantorville's Logan Vaughan wrestles Becker's Mason Doucette in a 152-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

37 of 67: 030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6269.jpg Kasson-Mantorville's Cole Glazier talks with his coaches before wrestling Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus' Connor Tulenchik in a 170-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.Connor Tulenchik defeated Cole Glazier. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

38 of 67: 030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6280.jpg Kasson-Mantorville's Cole Glazier prepares to wrestle Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus' Connor Tulenchik in a 170-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Connor Tulenchik defeated Cole Glazier. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

42 of 67: 030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6402.jpg Kasson-Mantorville's Cole Glazier reacts after being defeated by Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus' Connor Tulenchik in a 170-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

43 of 67: 030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6414.jpg Chatfield's Grady Schott wrestles Kimball Area's Carter Holtz in a 182-pound Class A Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Grady Schott defeated Carter Holtz. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

46 of 67: 030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6531.jpg Chatfield's Grady Schott reacts after defeating Kimball Area's Carter Holtz in a 182-pound Class A Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

49 of 67: 030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6571.jpg Chatfield's Grady Schott hugs his coaches after defeating Kimball Area's Carter Holtz in a 182-pound Class A Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

50 of 67: 030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6974.jpg Lake City's Max Balow wrestles Foley's Elijah Novak in a 285-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Novak defeated Balow. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

55 of 67: 030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5797.jpg Byron's Maxwell Petersen wrestles New Prague Colton Bornholdt in a 145-pound Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Petersen defeated Bornholdt. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

57 of 67: 030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5842.jpg Byron's Maxwell Petersen talks to his coaches as he wrestles New Prague's Colton Bornholdt in a 145-pound Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Petersen defeated Bornholdt. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

62 of 67: 030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5928.jpg Byron wrestling coach Ryan Radke cheers from the stands as Byron's Maxwell Petersen wrestles New Prague's Colton Bornholdt in a 145-pound Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Petersen defeated Bornholdt 3-0. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

63 of 67: 030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5958.jpg Byron's Maxwell Petersen does a flip after defeating New Prague's Colton Bornholdt in a 145-pound Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

