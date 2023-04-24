New signs with an old name go up over southwest hotel

New signs showing a return to an old brand for a Southwest Rochester hotel recently went up as the property transitions from being independent to being under a well-known name again.

Best Western signs recently replaced Apache Hotel signs over the 149-room hotel at 1517 16th St. SW as part of the 43-year-old property’s transition to the Best Western brand.

The Empire Hotels Group, spearheaded by Harshal Patel and Minesh Patel, acquired the hotel in 2018 for $6 million . Empire changed the name from Kahler Apache Hotel to just Apache Hotel as the owners launched into a massive remodeling project to upgrade the property to meet Best Western’s standards.

“Our owners are amping up to create a new legacy … By the time we’re done with this property, its bones will all be surrounded by new parts. We are super stoked to be wrapping it up,” said Shara Porter, the hotel’s room operations manager. Richard Bernik is the hotel’s general manager.

The hotel has a team of about 35 employees staffing it and the related Empire Event Center. The event center was previously owned by Joe Powers .

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the latest milestone in the longtime Med City hotel’s history.

It was originally built by Rochester developer George Baihly in 1977. It opened as a Midway Motor Lodge. When Dan and Teresa Penz purchased it in 2002, the hotel was under the Best Western brand. The Penzes switched to the Ramada Inn flag in 2004 .

In 2014, Javon Bea’s Kahler Hospitality Group took over the management of the hotel from the Penzes and changed the name to Kahler Apache Hotel to match the Kahler’s portfolio of four downtown Rochester hotels.

The Patels acquired the hotel in 2018.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in Heard on the Street. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

EMBED: Jeff Pieters 'Sunrise Rochester' newsletter signup

Tweets by WheresKiger

ADVERTISEMENT