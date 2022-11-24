SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
1 injured after crashing into ditch north of Lyle

One person was transferred to Austin ER with non-life threatening injuries.

November 24, 2022 09:08 AM
LYLE — One person suffered non-life threatening injuries after driving into a ditch and striking a tree just north of Lyle at 6:20 a.m. Thursday, November 24, 2022.

A 2016 Ford Focus was traveling south toward Lyle on U.S. Highway 218 near 123rd Street when the car went into the ditch, according to the Minnesota State Patrol report.

The driver,53 year-old Brandon Wagner of Blooming Prairie, was transferred to Austin ER with non-life threatening injuries.

Blooming Prairie Police and Steele County Sheriffs Office also responded to the crash.

