1 injured after crashing into ditch north of Lyle
One person was transferred to Austin ER with non-life threatening injuries.
We are part of The Trust Project.
LYLE — One person suffered non-life threatening injuries after driving into a ditch and striking a tree just north of Lyle at 6:20 a.m. Thursday, November 24, 2022.
A 2016 Ford Focus was traveling south toward Lyle on U.S. Highway 218 near 123rd Street when the car went into the ditch, according to the Minnesota State Patrol report.
The driver,53 year-old Brandon Wagner of Blooming Prairie, was transferred to Austin ER with non-life threatening injuries.
Blooming Prairie Police and Steele County Sheriffs Office also responded to the crash.
The Fargo-based company will make its first expansion into the Sioux Falls television market, which covers roughly half of South Dakota and parts of Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska.
In a Thursday statement, Ticketmaster said that while it had anticipated a strong demand for the tour, the site logged nearly 3.5 billion system requests — more than four times the site’s previous peak.
Last winter's uncertainly on fertilizer inputs has subsided somewhat. Flexible or not, any lease is likely to reflect the strong prices for commodities and the demand for cropland.