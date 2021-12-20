1971: Driver’s License will now require a photo
HIghlights of events in 1996, 1971, 1946 and 1921.
1996 – 25 years ago
- Byron activities director Bob Kelly announced that Byron High School will be adding boys and girls soccer as a sanctioned sport for the 1996-97 school year.
- Tickle Me Elmo, the season’s hottest toy, is being bought by customers who can find the toy and then resold for up to $500.
1971 – 50 years ago
- The Minnesota Attorney Gen. Warren Spannaus urged that guns confiscated by police be destroyed. The past practice of selling the firearms was described by Spannaus as “ludicrous” and “shocking.”
- Minnesota drivers will now have their photographs on their licenses. A second new twist is that all will be given an eye exam. Minnesota is the 23rd state to use photographs on driver's licenses.
1946 – 75 years ago
- The hourly wage of carpenters will increase from $1.25 to $1.50 an hour, the Local 307, Carpenters union announced.
- Dr. Jean Piccard and a Navy pilot will try to ride a cluster of 100 balloons 100,000 feet into the stratosphere next summer from the naval base in Ottumwa, Iowa.
- The Rochester Rocket’s basketball team, coached by Bob McNish, edged out a 36-35 victory over Winona, coached by Gordon Addington, in Big Nine Conference play at the Mayo Civic Auditorium.
1921 – 100 years ago
- The Christmas spirit will be present in Rochester as the St. Olaf Lutheran Choir of Northfield will open its tour with a concert in Rochester on New Year’s Day.
- The Case Auto Co. received a shipment of two magnificent new Studebakers. One is for Clarence Knowlton, and the other is a special sedan, and this one goes to Ms. Durdick of Dodge Center.
- Mr. M.C. Lawler was appointed commissioner for the Rochester City Planning Committee. Other community members included Dr. H.S. Plummer, Henry Postier, Rev. W. Bunge, and George Josselyn.
EDITOR’S NOTE: It's called "The Great Resignation," a seismic upheaval in the workforce that is reshaping today's economy. This week, Forum Communication Co. reporters will look at The Great Resignation's profound effects on workers and businesses across the region in our multi-part series, “Help Wanted.”
The Natural Resources Research Institute at the University of Minnesota Duluth wants to learn the impact of the animals' further trek northward.
At the Post Bulletin, we are honored to share the unique and compelling local stories of our community and work hard to keep you informed. In 2021, we published more than 10,700 articles sharing the news and stories that matter to you. As we welcome a new year, let’s reflect on some of the top stories from 2021 that connected our community.