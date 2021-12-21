1996: Pemstar to expand manufacturing operation in Rochester
Highlights of events in 1996, 1971, 1946 and 1921.
1996 – 25 years ago
- Pemstar’s decision to expand its manufacturing operations in Rochester has been greeted with applause and an offer of more than $1 million in assistance from the city. It is estimated that the Pemstar expansion will have a $55 million impact on the community in the next 10 years.
- Ann Darling, the last survivor of the Great Hinckley Fire in 1894, has died. She was 102. Darling was 6 months old at the time of the fire that killed at least 418 people. Her father put her and her sister on a train to Duluth as the fire approached.
1971 – 50 years ago
- Cuts in federal income taxes that take effect on Jan. 1 will put more cash into the pockets of most Americans.
- Stewartville High School’s wrestling team is unbeaten in four meets this season, as are three of its grapplers, Larry Schrandt, Mike Kuisle and Phil Eppard.
- Four parked cars, without occupants, went through the ice on Lake Minnetonka. Four ice anglers had parked their vehicles and walked to their fishing shacks.
1946 – 75 years ago
- The fortune-telling racket will be exposed on Jerry Devin’s radio program, "This Is Your FBI." The show will be aired at 7:30 p.m.
- Due to shortages of Christmas tree light bulbs, an extensive illegal market in tree bulbs has surfaced. Bulbs usually selling for 10 cents are now selling for as high as 35 cents.
1921 – 100 years ago
- The British Antarctic ship Quest, commanded by Sir Ernest Shackleton, is on its way south to circumnavigate the Antarctic. This was Shackleton’s 4 th expedition to the Antarctic. (Shackleton would die of a heart attack on Jan. 5, 1922, and was buried in Grytviken, on the island of South Georgia.)
- Two rail cars full of Minnesota corn are now on the way across the ocean to help the famine-stricken villages in Russia.
- Last night the Rochester Lions Club listened to a talk by Dr. Boyd Gardner of the Mayo Clinic. Dr. Gardner traced the development of modern dentistry to its present high state of efficiency.
