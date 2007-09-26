26 chatfield says yes

By John Weiss

CHATFIELD — Chatfield will get a new elementary school.

The movement to replace the old school needed nearly 10 years and six votes, but at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, supporters heard the news -- the measure passed 1,068 to 997. Voters approved $16.4 million to replace the school downtown with a new one on the city’s outskirts.

By a narrower vote of 1,030 to 1,014, voters also approved about $3.2 million to remodel and improve the existing high school.

About two-thirds of the district’s potential voters went to the polls.

The first vote on a new elementary school was in 1997, and there were four others before Tuesday’s. Some failed by large measures, some were close, but all were rejected.

On Tuesday, votes were tallied in the elementary school’s library, where 15 members of the administration, school board and volunteers who promoted the project gathered. As they saw the counting on the first question nearing completion, they slowly gathered in a semi-circle around the election judges. They were tense, wondering how it would go.

When the final tally was announced, they burst into cheers, tears, hugs, whoops and more tears.

"We got it right. We got it right," yelled Allison Allen.

She spent much time away from her family, including her three children, to help push for a new school, but it was worth it. Her first-grader, pre-schooler and 8-month old will all go to the new school.

"They are going to have the best of everything," she said.

School Superintendent Don Hainlen said it was a community effort to get both the new elementary school and the high school improvements passed. In particular, having the mayor and economic development authority come out in favor of the measures was essential for Chatfield’s economic future.

"(That) was really key, to say this is more than just a school issue," Hainlen said. "People got behind it and said, ‘It’s time.’"

The next step will be to meet with the architect and begin to prepare to seek bids, he said.